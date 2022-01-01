Francois RUSTAN

Mes compétences :
Vente
develop new products
Solidworks
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
International trade
CATIA
Autocad
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
CR Habitat
- CEO
2011 - maintenantCEO of my own company. Managing a 7 employees team taking care of the selling, the
purchasing and the technical installation.
Distribution of innovating and ecological wood heating system (Chaudière à
granule, pellet stoves, polyflam system,...)
Conception and distribution of Italian design kitchen and design furnishing
Selection of suppliers in France, England, Germany, Italy, Spain
Flam design SLU (Spain, Portugal, Andorra)
Keeping on the distribution network over Spain, Portugal and Andorra. Technical
assistance of the product towards the distributors.
Flam design
- CEO
2010 - maintenantCEO of my own company.
Setting of a distribution network refering to wood burning innovating heaters.
Superestudio
- Asian Purchase Department executive
2010 - 2010 Asian Purchase Department executive in Design Furnishing.
Defining the orders to pass, order them and negotiate with Chinese suppliers,
Defining the best suppliers,
Setting up truthful relationship that last.
Because of my French origin, I was in charge of the French department as well.
Cablemas
- Internship
2009 - 2009 Stay in marketing in a telecommunication firm. In charge of
Making better the internal communication in between services and the extern
communication
Analysing our weaknesses and strenght through market studies
Opening new needs in order to develop new products to gain parts on the
telecommunication market.
Aéro-composite
- Internship
2008 - 2008 Confidential stay in partnership with the CNRS (National Center of Scientific Research).
The project was to find an efficient answer in case of oil pollution helped by the
assistance of aeronautic system.
Requirements needed: knowledges in thermodynamics, mechanics, resistance of
materials, conception by computer.
AIRBUS
- Ouvrier
Blagnac 2006 - 2006J'ai travaillé en tant que ouvrier dans l'aménagement intérieur d'avions de ligne du type A330 et A340... Principalement le montage d'appareils de pilotage ou de confort pour les passagers.
Formations
ETSEIB (Escuela Tecnica Superior D'Ingenieria Industrial De Barcelona) (Barcelone)
Graduated in July 2010, having followed a generalist training, I have the opportunity to feel at ease either with the technical part on the one hand, or the commercial and management part on the other hand.
• 2005 - 2008 Studies orientated towards fundamental sciences such as maths, physics, mecanics, electricity, thermo dynamics, fluids, materials, constructions…
• 2008 – 2010 MISI (Management