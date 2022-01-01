Menu

Francois RUSTAN

BARCELONE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
develop new products
Solidworks
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
International trade
CATIA
Autocad
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • CR Habitat - CEO

    2011 - maintenant CEO of my own company. Managing a 7 employees team taking care of the selling, the
    purchasing and the technical installation.
    Distribution of innovating and ecological wood heating system (Chaudière à
    granule, pellet stoves, polyflam system,...)
    Conception and distribution of Italian design kitchen and design furnishing
    Selection of suppliers in France, England, Germany, Italy, Spain

    Flam design SLU (Spain, Portugal, Andorra)

    Keeping on the distribution network over Spain, Portugal and Andorra. Technical
    assistance of the product towards the distributors.

  • Flam design - CEO

    2010 - maintenant CEO of my own company.
    Setting of a distribution network refering to wood burning innovating heaters.

  • Superestudio - Asian Purchase Department executive

    2010 - 2010 Asian Purchase Department executive in Design Furnishing.
    Defining the orders to pass, order them and negotiate with Chinese suppliers,
    Defining the best suppliers,
    Setting up truthful relationship that last.
    Because of my French origin, I was in charge of the French department as well.

  • Cablemas - Internship

    2009 - 2009 Stay in marketing in a telecommunication firm. In charge of
    Making better the internal communication in between services and the extern
    communication
    Analysing our weaknesses and strenght through market studies
    Opening new needs in order to develop new products to gain parts on the
    telecommunication market.

  • Aéro-composite - Internship

    2008 - 2008 Confidential stay in partnership with the CNRS (National Center of Scientific Research).
    The project was to find an efficient answer in case of oil pollution helped by the
    assistance of aeronautic system.
    Requirements needed: knowledges in thermodynamics, mechanics, resistance of
    materials, conception by computer.

  • AIRBUS - Ouvrier

    Blagnac 2006 - 2006 J'ai travaillé en tant que ouvrier dans l'aménagement intérieur d'avions de ligne du type A330 et A340... Principalement le montage d'appareils de pilotage ou de confort pour les passagers.

Formations

  • ETSEIB (Escuela Tecnica Superior D'Ingenieria Industrial De Barcelona) (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2008 - 2009 Engineer

    Foreign Exchange student program. I’ve studied “Management” for 6 months. Barcelona, Spain.

  • EIGSI (Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Génie Des Systèmes Industriels)

    La Rochelle 2005 - 2010 Engineer

    Graduated in July 2010, having followed a generalist training, I have the opportunity to feel at ease either with the technical part on the one hand, or the commercial and management part on the other hand.
    • 2005 - 2008 Studies orientated towards fundamental sciences such as maths, physics, mecanics, electricity, thermo dynamics, fluids, materials, constructions…
    • 2008 – 2010 MISI (Management

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste De Baudre

    Agen 2003 - 2005 Bachelor S (Engineering Sciences)

    graduation in Scientific field, specialized in Ingeenering - grade B.

