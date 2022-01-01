Menu

François SARRADIN

SAINT CLOUD

En résumé

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/fsarradin

Mes compétences :
agile
JAVA
Python

Entreprises

  • Kyriba - Développeur

    SAINT CLOUD 2013 - 2015

  • Xebia IT Architects - Consultant Java

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • Sungard Global Services - Consultant MOE Java

    Lognes 2007 - 2011 Référent technique - Natixis/Direction Risques Marchés : responsable architecture, veille technologique, installation Jenkins CI dans un environnement légué (Java, Sybase)

    Ingénieur-conseil étude & développement - Sungard Global Trading/Post Trade Derivatives : R&D et maintenance (Java, C, Python, Oracle), installation Hudson CI/Maven/Nexus/Sonar, formation TDD
    http://sungard.com/financialsystems/brands/streamubix.aspx
    http://sungard.com/financialsystems/brands/streambrokeragebilling.aspx

    Ingénieur étude & développement - Linedata Services/NOEE (épargne salariale) : Avant-projet, conceptions, chiffrages, développement, gestion de tests (Java, Oracle)
    http://www.lds-ea.com/index.php?f=2&sf=76_22

  • EADS Defence & Security Systems - Ingénieur étude & développement

    Blagnac 2006 - 2007 Réalisation d'un système d'information pour l'Armée de Terre déployable sur des champs de bataille. Conception, chiffrage, planification, développement et tests de validation de composants.

    Technologies : Java, Python, PHP, UML, design pattern, Eclipse, Windows XP, LDAP, WEB, XML, SQL

  • Cerma/Cnrs - Ingénieur R&D - Formateur

    2000 - 2005

  • Ecole des Mines de Nantes - Ingénieur R&D - Formateur

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau