François SUANEZ

Toronto2007 - 2008•Managed three commercial customer portfolios (Growth, Core and Structure segments)
•Worked with three Commercial Relationship Managers and assisted them in daily management of their portfolios / handled all the financial reporting
•Completed borrowing base calculations and trend analysis
•Spread financial statements using Moody’s Financial Analyst software
•Completed financial analysis using financial statements and ratios
•Ensured security is in place and conditions precedent are met prior to loans set up and advances
•Set up commercial loans and international trade services (L/C, L/Gs)
•Prepared Credit Renewal Certificates and completed Annual Reviews
•Monitored overdrafts on a daily basis and ensured bank’s lending risk is mitigated
•Prepared temporary overrun requests