François TEINTURIER

Mulhouse

En résumé

Je dispose de compétences en informatique industrielle, en VB, sur les principaux superviseur du marché (Intouch, PCVUE, Induscreen, IFIX, ...) ainsi qu'en automatisme (STEP7, UNITY, STEP5, PL7Pro...) . Mon défi est de continuer à ne jamais être bloqué sur un sujet sans en trouver la solution.

Mes compétences :
Visual basic
IFIX
VBA macro Excel
PL7Pro
Intouch
Step7
PCVue
Unity
PL7 2
Step5
Wincc flexible
Induscreen
Labview
Vijeo designer
Pl7 3
Protool
Automatisme
informatique industrielle
PL7 Pro
Supervision
VB6
VBA
Siemens wincc
Windows xp
Windows 7
Microsoft office
Windows 10
dépannage utilisateurs
gestion parc informatique et assistance aux utilis

Entreprises

  • Clemessy - Technicien informatique industrielle

    Mulhouse 2000 - maintenant développement de Supervisions (In Touch, PCVUE32, Induscreen),
    Interfaces Homme/Machine (VB6, XBTL1000, VIJEO Designer, Protool, WinCC Flexible) et d’installation automatisées (PL7-2, PL7-3, PL7-Pro, Unity et S5,S7)

  • Coralline Informatique - Technicien informatique industrielle

    Croissy-Beaubourg 1999 - 1999 développement de Supervisions sous PCVUE32 sur la région parisienne

  • ERPAC - Technicien informatique industrielle

    1998 - 1999 Modification supervision InTouch, création programme IHM en VB6 avec communication série, petits automatismes

  • FIRAC - Technicien informatique industrielle

    Poissy 1998 - 1998 Mise en route du système de recyclage de la laine de roche chez Rockwool Isolation et reprogrammation d'un programme créé par une autre personne pour suivre la norme de programmation Rockwool

  • ETAMAT DE NOUATRE - Service national service informatique

    1997 - 1998 Maintenance logicielle du parc informatique et mise en place
    d’un réseau WFW et Novell

  • Rockwool Isolation - Technicien informatique industrielle

    1997 - 1997 Mise en place d'un tapis-peseur avec programmation Automate Siemens Step5

  • Rockwool Isolation - Stage de fin d'étude informatique industrielle

    1997 - 1997 Stage de fin d'étude consistant à faire des rapports sous la supervision COROS LSB et modification des programmes automates Siemens STEP5

Formations

  • DALE CARNEGIE (Orleans)

    Orleans 2016 - 2016 communication et leadership

    Formation permettant de faire passer ses idées et entraîner une équipe à s'engager

  • IUT DUT informatique

    Clermont Ferrand Aubière 1994 - 1997 INFORMATIQUE

  • Lycée Pierre Emile Martin

    Bourges 1989 - 1994 Bac E

    Découverte de l'automatisme

Réseau