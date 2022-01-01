Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François TUAL
Ajouter
François TUAL
RENNES - PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Internet
Spectacle
Chant
Entreprises
Artempo
- Manager & coach d'artistes, casteur
2007 - maintenant
http://www.mupiz.com/tual-francois
Formations
Lycée IPSSA
Vitre
1999 - 2001
Vente
vente
Réseau
Alexandre DUBOIS
Cedric BESCOND
Frederique CALVEZ
Location De Materiel CHAMBLY CONCEPT EVENEMENTS
Louis GARABELLO
Made IN GIPSY
Patrice TALENS
Patrick EDÈNE
Steve Mind MAGICIEN MENTALISTE PARIS
Thierry MOUELE