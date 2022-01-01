Menu

François TURCK

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Beauté Prestige International (Shiseido group) - Area Sales Manager

    2010 - maintenant In charge of distribution for Jean-Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez and Elie Saab fragrances in Scandinavia, Baltic countries, Bulgaria and Cyprus domestic markets
    - Budget construction and follow-up
    - Planning of animations
    - Sales Management
    - Launches and opening of new markets

  • McKinsey & Company - Consultant

    PARIS 2008 - 2010 - Marketing & Sales
    - Process efficiency
    - Organisation

  • L'Oréal Travel Retail Asia / Pacific - Management trainee

    2007 - 2007 - Launch of Lancôme’s Virtuôse Mascara for summer 2007
    - Global Travel Retail Asia-Pacific Pricing Strategy

  • Publicis Conseil - Strategic planner Junior Analyst

    Paris 2006 - 2006

  • ESCP-EAP Conseil (Junior Entreprise ESCP-EAP) - President

    2005 - 2006

Formations

