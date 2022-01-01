François TURCK

-
Beauté Prestige International (Shiseido group)
- Area Sales Manager
2010 - maintenant
In charge of distribution for Jean-Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez and Elie Saab fragrances in Scandinavia, Baltic countries, Bulgaria and Cyprus domestic markets
- Budget construction and follow-up
- Planning of animations
- Sales Management
- Launches and opening of new markets
-
McKinsey & Company
- Consultant
PARIS
2008 - 2010
- Marketing & Sales
- Process efficiency
- Organisation
-
L'Oréal Travel Retail Asia / Pacific
- Management trainee
2007 - 2007
- Launch of Lancôme’s Virtuôse Mascara for summer 2007
- Global Travel Retail Asia-Pacific Pricing Strategy
-
Publicis Conseil
- Strategic planner Junior Analyst
Paris
2006 - 2006
-
ESCP-EAP Conseil (Junior Entreprise ESCP-EAP)
- President
2005 - 2006