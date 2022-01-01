Menu

François VALERO

TORREON

En résumé

I am an engineer plastics processor who constantly experience of 14 years in the field of plastics.
I am able to follow the development of a project from conception to production taking into account the problems of land to extend the life of tools and improve the geometry of the product to avoid appearance defects, deformation, strength mechanics.
I fit easily and the plastic is my passion.

Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Management
Amélioration continue
Production
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Lean IT
Autocad

Entreprises

  • FV PLASTIQUE - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Takata de Mexico SA de CV - Plástico Process Engineer senior

    2010 - 2014 Charger de développer et optimiser les productions en 6 mois augmentation de 44% de la production, réduction de 66% de la non qualité, augmentation du CA de 54% sans aucun investissement nécessaire. Optimisation d'un atelier de 13 presses a injecter se qui a eu comme impacts l'augmentation de la productivité des lignes d'assemblage du site. Automatisation des procédés réduction des couts de production.
    Développement de procédures de validation de nouveaux produits, de changement de presses.
    Gestion des modification des moules pour changement d'ingénierie.
    En compétition interne pour être le site de production numéro un à échelle mondiale dans TAKATA GROUP.

  • DTP Holding / PLASTIBELL Group - Project Manager

    2008 - 2010 Responsable des projets entre la France et le Mexique.

    Ma mission va de la conception ou de la faisabilité d'une pièce jusqu'à sa livraison chez le client final.

    Etude de faisabilité sous présentation d'une DFN ou d'un CDC.
    Chiffrage outillage + moulage
    Réalisation du 3D chez DTP Holding ou DELTAPLAST MEXICO.
    Etude rhéologique Moldflow dans notre département Technique chez DTP Holding.
    Suivi du projet Interne ou Externe au groupe PLASTIBELL (Possibilité de réalisation d'outillage chez l'un des moulistes de PLASTIBELL Group, à savoir SMP ou DPH International)
    Validation et mise au point dans notre centre d'essai EETAP (à IZERNORE 01, FRANCE) PLASTIBELL Group.
    Transfert de production sur le site DELTAPLAST MEXICO (TORREON COAHUILA, MEXICO) PLASTIBELL Group.
    Validation PPAP
    Industrialisation
    Mise en place de la chaine logistique.
    Validation de la fin du projet.

    En parallèle mes missions sur le site de DELTAPLAST est de formé le personnel, participer au réunion de résolution de problème, optimisation des productions, des postes de travails et des flux logistique.
    Industrialisation des nouvelles productions.
    Proposition d'investissement avec calcul de retour sur investissement.
    Soutien technique sur place, ainsi que le développement du KAIZEN.

    Je vous invite à visiter notre site internet www.plastibellgroup.com

  • PLASTIBELL PHARM - Assistant de production apprentis

    IZERNORE 2006 - 2008 Réorganisation des flux logistiques internes et externes à la salle blanche.
    Augmentation de 25% de la prodcution de pièces assemblées après étude du poste.
    Participation à des groupes de travail pour le développement de projets.

Formations

Réseau