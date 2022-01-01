Francois VERGNET

General

o Aeronautics (Advanced, 8 years experience)

o Product Life Cycle Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)

o Process Engineering (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)

o Configuration Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)



Languages

o French: native language

o English: fluent (TOEFL 2010: 102/120)

o Spanish: advanced / German: basics



IT Tools

o Configuration management tools (ACC, ICC) in Airbus environment

o Soft: Microsoft Office and Project

o Other: Visual Basic, Matlab



Functional:

o Project and Quality management (inc. Airbus’ GPP & LBIP rules)

o Workshop animation

o Business processes analysis, assessment and definition

o Business requirements gathering, requirements dossier elaboration and synchronization with IT teams

o Business Acceptance Tests and synchronization with Business users and IT teams

o Transnational change management for process and tool (training, awareness, official documentation, deployment plan & strategy, communication, support, assessment of process adherence)

o Working in an international environment (UK, Germany, Spain, France)

o Team coordination and coaching

o Participation to job interviews

o Campus manager (developing partnership with ISAE Ensica & Supaero engineering school)





Mes compétences :

Coaching d'équipe

Mobilité internationale

Test utilisateur

Test management

Accompagnement au changement

Analyse des besoins

Coordination de projets

Gestion de projet

Amélioration de process

Entretiens professionnels

Recrutement

Animation de réunions

Stratégie de communication

Campus management

Recueil des besoins

Communication externe

Business Process Management

Conduite du changement