Francois VERGNET

PARIS 17

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

General
o Aeronautics (Advanced, 8 years experience)
o Product Life Cycle Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)
o Process Engineering (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)
o Configuration Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)

Languages
o French: native language
o English: fluent (TOEFL 2010: 102/120)
o Spanish: advanced / German: basics

IT Tools
o Configuration management tools (ACC, ICC) in Airbus environment
o Soft: Microsoft Office and Project
o Other: Visual Basic, Matlab

Functional:
o Project and Quality management (inc. Airbus’ GPP & LBIP rules)
o Workshop animation
o Business processes analysis, assessment and definition
o Business requirements gathering, requirements dossier elaboration and synchronization with IT teams
o Business Acceptance Tests and synchronization with Business users and IT teams
o Transnational change management for process and tool (training, awareness, official documentation, deployment plan & strategy, communication, support, assessment of process adherence)
o Working in an international environment (UK, Germany, Spain, France)
o Team coordination and coaching
o Participation to job interviews
o Campus manager (developing partnership with ISAE Ensica & Supaero engineering school)


Mes compétences :
Coaching d'équipe
Mobilité internationale
Test utilisateur
Test management
Accompagnement au changement
Analyse des besoins
Coordination de projets
Gestion de projet
Amélioration de process
Entretiens professionnels
Recrutement
Animation de réunions
Stratégie de communication
Campus management
Recueil des besoins
Communication externe
Business Process Management
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence - BUSINESS CONSULTANT

    PARIS 17 2013 - maintenant Consultant for Business Analysis Consulting
    CM consultant – for Airbus Central Entity (EZC) – Centre of Competence Configuration Management (CM)

    Business Project Leader for “Full change process for Extended Enterprise”: transnational project for A350 & A380. Definition and deployment of the Change Process (CM, Technical, Industrial and Commercial) & tool (ICC) to A350 & A380 Aerosructure Suppliers – 600 Airbus users impacted & 35 Companies impacted

  • Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence - FORMATEUR

    PARIS 17 2013 - maintenant Official trainer for Airbus CM faculty (EZCS)
    Training on Change Process (CM) and Certification (Airworthiness) to Airbus employees.

  • Capgemini Technology Services / Aerospace & Defence - BUSINESS CONSULTANT

    PARIS 17 2010 - 2013 Consultant for Business Analysis Consulting
    CM consultant – for Airbus Central Entity (EZC) – Centre of Competence Configuration Management (CM)

    Jan 2012 - Aug 2013: Project 1: Business Project Leader for “Lean CVE-DAE tasks”: transnational & cross-Programs project. Definition and deployment of a target process & tool (ICC) for the contribution of the Certification (Airworthiness) within the Change Process (CM) – 650 users impacted

    Nov 2010 - Dec 2011; Project 2: Contributor to the deployment of two releases of a transnational CM tool (ICC)

Formations

Réseau