Francois VERGNET

General
o Aeronautics (Advanced, 8 years experience)
o Product Life Cycle Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)
o Process Engineering (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)
o Configuration Management (Intermediate, 3 years’ experience)
Languages
o French: native language
o English: fluent (TOEFL 2010: 102/120)
o Spanish: advanced / German: basics
IT Tools
o Configuration management tools (ACC, ICC) in Airbus environment
o Soft: Microsoft Office and Project
o Other: Visual Basic, Matlab
Functional:
o Project and Quality management (inc. Airbus’ GPP & LBIP rules)
o Workshop animation
o Business processes analysis, assessment and definition
o Business requirements gathering, requirements dossier elaboration and synchronization with IT teams
o Business Acceptance Tests and synchronization with Business users and IT teams
o Transnational change management for process and tool (training, awareness, official documentation, deployment plan & strategy, communication, support, assessment of process adherence)
o Working in an international environment (UK, Germany, Spain, France)
o Team coordination and coaching
o Participation to job interviews
o Campus manager (developing partnership with ISAE Ensica & Supaero engineering school)
Mes compétences :
Coaching d'équipe
Mobilité internationale
Test utilisateur
Test management
Accompagnement au changement
Analyse des besoins
Coordination de projets
Gestion de projet
Amélioration de process
Entretiens professionnels
Recrutement
Animation de réunions
Stratégie de communication
Campus management
Recueil des besoins
Communication externe
Business Process Management
Conduite du changement