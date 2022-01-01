Fred SANDERS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
O Key accounts management.
o Resellers network management
o Partnerships and Business Développement
o Management of sales managers, rep and pre sale
o Sale of complex IT solutions from software and hardware vendors
o International sales & management on IT software and hardware sectors.
o Successful record in high-competitive environment.
o Focus on customers satisfaction, forecasts and margins.
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Négociation
Management