Fred SANDERS

PARIS

En résumé

O Key accounts management.
o Resellers network management
o Partnerships and Business Développement
o Management of sales managers, rep and pre sale
o Sale of complex IT solutions from software and hardware vendors
o International sales & management on IT software and hardware sectors.
o Successful record in high-competitive environment.
o Focus on customers satisfaction, forecasts and margins.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Négociation
Management

Entreprises

  • Epson / 3com

    maintenant

  • Silver Peak - Channel Account Manager EMEA South

    2012 - maintenant

  • NeedIT - Senior Sales Manager

    2009 - 2012 Depuis plusieurs années principalement impliqué dans la vente de solutions de sécurité,
    je suis actuellement en charge du développement des ventes des solutions SIEM et PAM de la société AccelOps (www.accelops.com), éditeur américain récemment implanté en Europe.

  • HUB-sales - Directeur associé

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Commercialisation de SaaS Omniture, Mercado, Brigtcove

Formations