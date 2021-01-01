Retail
Frédéric GIACALONE
Frédéric GIACALONE
MONACO
En résumé
Entreprises
Giacalone
- Professeur Informatique Théorique & Mathématiques
maintenant
IFCP
- Ingénieur en Sciences Informatiques
maintenant
ELAN IT
- Ingénieur Projet
Guyancourt
maintenant
Giacalone
- Ingénieur de Recherche (Professeur & Formateur)
2009 - 2010
Cap gemini
- Ingénieur Projet
SURESNES
2000 - 2006
Formations
International University Of Monaco (Monaco)
Monaco
2010 - 2011
Executive MBA
Executive MBA
Ecole Polytechnique De Sophia-Antipolis
Sophia Antipolis
1990 - 1994
Réseau
Anatolie FORT
Axel BURKE
Clément LEIBUNDGUTH
David BERREBI
Frederic SCHENKELS
Julie MOMPELAT
Laurent GARCIA
Nicolas GUILLARD