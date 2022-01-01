Menu

Frederique MICHOT

ZÜRICH

En résumé

French lawyer with a strong specialization in the French bodily injuries indemnification.
Over 13 years experience in negotiating and representing in Court, with various interlocutors of specific background - i.e. Insurers, Victims, Bank, Landlords, and Customers.

Senior Claim Specialist in reinsurance all lines of business at the international level featuring strong technical capacity with focus on developing expertise knowledge of the Company market by audits, customer's contacts and conferences participations.
Increase the efficiency of the claim's team by developping internal processes and tools to facilitate the daily business and relationship with other teams (Underwriters, technical accounting and actuaries)

Entreprises

  • ASPEN RE - Senior claims adjuster

    maintenant

  • AXIS RE EUROPE - Senior claims specialist

    2006 - 2011

  • Cabinet Michot - Avocat

    2000 - 2006 Indemnisation préjudice corporel
    Droit immobilier
    Droit de la famille

  • Cabinet Bernfeld - Avocat

    1996 - 2000 Indemnisation préjudice corporel

  • Cabinet Biard - Avocat

    1993 - 1996 Droit bancaire
    Droit immobilier
    Construction

Formations

Réseau