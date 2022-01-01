Frederique MICHOT

French lawyer with a strong specialization in the French bodily injuries indemnification.

Over 13 years experience in negotiating and representing in Court, with various interlocutors of specific background - i.e. Insurers, Victims, Bank, Landlords, and Customers.



Senior Claim Specialist in reinsurance all lines of business at the international level featuring strong technical capacity with focus on developing expertise knowledge of the Company market by audits, customer's contacts and conferences participations.

Increase the efficiency of the claim's team by developping internal processes and tools to facilitate the daily business and relationship with other teams (Underwriters, technical accounting and actuaries)