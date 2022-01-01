Frédérique ROUSSEL

I am a dynamic and passionate Video Games Project Manager with 5 years of work experience, including 3 years at Ubisoft Paris.



My specialties include: Project management, multiple teams management, Agile methods (Scrum, Kanban), third party management. I have high communication and organisational skills.



My previous experience @Ubisoft EMEA as Associate Producer was rich and full of interesting process and constraints that I didn't faced with before.

The worldwide multisite managing experience gave me strong english skills and a sharp sense of organization and planning with close communication between international stakeholders (from China, India, Romania, Sweden, England and Canada for examples...).



Working for start-ups gave me multiple responsibilities and enabled me to acquire a rich experience: during my successful experience with Qozmo (Game Producer), I managed the studio, planned tasks and meetings, managed conflicts... My role also encompassed recruitment, outsourcing and negotiation of estimates.



I have a Master's Degree in Video Games Management and Innovative Projects, which I received in 2012 with Honours.



I am also a passionate gamer and a dedicated team player, always happy to help!



Mes compétences :

Management d'équipe

Communication

Scrum

Management de projet

Game design

Chef de projet

Gestion de projet