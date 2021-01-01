Retail
Frederique TABARINI
Frederique TABARINI
Rhône alpes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BANQUE POPULAIRE AUVERGNE RHÔNE-ALPES
- Technico Commercial Connectique - Banque à Distance - Connectique
Rhône alpes
1988 - maintenant
assistance technique clientèle
animation / formation réseau
Formations
BARONNAT
Grenoble
1986 - 1988
BTS Action Commercial
Réseau
Ange CAVEZZA
Gilles ANELLI
Jacques TASHDJIAN
Karine MANUELLI
Keren BENKEMOUN
Ludovic GOURDON
Mathias VIRGONE
Patrick ROUSSE
Raphael ROSSI
Yohan CHEILAN