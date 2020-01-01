Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gael PREVOT
Ajouter
Gael PREVOT
OAKVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Packaging
Informatique
Management
Entreprises
NVT Phybridge
- Supply Chain Manager
2018 - maintenant
Cryostar
- Responsable Supply Chain
HESINGUE
2015 - 2018
Amcor
- Supply Chain Manager
Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
2008 - 2015
Amcor
- Responsable controle de gestion (industriel / commercial)
Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
2002 - 2008
TRYBA
- Controleur de gestion
GUNDERSHOFFEN
2000 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno FRAPPEREAU
Franck KAPFER
Julien MICHEL
Laura VILLEMIN
Olivier GOBIN
Pierre HEYRAUD
Sophie HEMERY
Stephane SPENNEL
Sylvie DESCAMPS