Gaëtan DE LA BRETESCHE

Paris2016 - maintenantSolvay - Acetow BU - Cellulose Acetate Market
Solvay
- New Market development
Paris2015 - 20161 year Apprenticeship contract / Contrat en alternance
Solvay - Aroma Performance:
- Support Customer and market prospecting
- Identified key segments for development (relevance, strengths and market share)
- Focused business efforts by studying existing and potential customers
Solvay
- Customer Service Representative
Paris2014 - 20151 year Apprenticeship contract / Contrat en alternance
- Management of a portfolio customers and distributors for Europe zone
- Sales process from Order reception to Invoicing
- Customer relationship: claims and requests Management
Comin khmere - Groupe Comin Asia
- Digital Marketing Specialist
2014 - 2014Objective of this internship:
Manage and expand the presence of the company on primary social media channels
- Assist with all aspects of online social media campaigns. Research effective strategies, provide input on innovative strategies and help implement online campaigns.
- Enrich the corporate website with additional contents such as articles, photos, project references, testimonials…
- Improve the design, the interface and the functionalities of the corporate website (IT and Web programming support are provided by a dedicated team).
- Provide support to the Marketing and Communication team on web-based campaigns and applications.
www.cominasia.com
Comin Khmere
- Commercial assistant
2013 - 2013Comin Khmere (700 employees, US$31 million Gross Revenue in 2011) is the Kingdom’s largest engineering solutions provider in various fields: Power & Electrical Engineering, Communication & Electronic Security, Elevators & Escalators, Foodservice Equipment, Instrumentation & Automation...
• Comin Khmere is part of the Comin Asia Group (1,055 employees, US$65 million Gross Revenue in 2011), also established in Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
Objective of the internship:
- Focus on particular market: Foodservice/ Kitchen Equipment for hotels and restaurants
- Analyze the local demand,
- Analyze the potential customers to be targeted as well as the competitors operating locally
- Come up with an action plan to boost both sales of equipment and/or of service contracts.
English environment - Siem-Reap Cambodia
VS Concept (filiale du groupe EMPLIO)
- Stagiaire commercial
2012 - 2012L'entreprise VS Concept, située en région Rhône Alpes, intégrateur de solutions ERP et filiale du groupe EMPLIO m'a confié plusieurs missions durant un stage commercial de 3 mois.
- Chargé de l'organisation commerciale et logistique de la journée porte ouverte/séminaire de l'entreprise
-Prospection téléphonique
-Utilisation du logiciel ERP Divalto
Formations
Kajaani University Of Applied Sciences (Kajaani)
Kajaani2013 - 2013Business Program - Echange Erasmus 5 mois