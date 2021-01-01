Menu

Gaëtan DE LA BRETESCHE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sphinx
Microsoft office
SAP

Entreprises

  • Solvay - Business Development (V.I.E)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Solvay - Acetow BU - Cellulose Acetate Market

  • Solvay - New Market development

    Paris 2015 - 2016 1 year Apprenticeship contract / Contrat en alternance

    Solvay - Aroma Performance:
    - Support Customer and market prospecting
    - Identified key segments for development (relevance, strengths and market share)
    - Focused business efforts by studying existing and potential customers

  • Solvay - Customer Service Representative

    Paris 2014 - 2015 1 year Apprenticeship contract / Contrat en alternance

    - Management of a portfolio customers and distributors for Europe zone
    - Sales process from Order reception to Invoicing
    - Customer relationship: claims and requests Management

  • Comin khmere - Groupe Comin Asia - Digital Marketing Specialist

    2014 - 2014 Objective of this internship:

    Manage and expand the presence of the company on primary social media channels
    - Assist with all aspects of online social media campaigns. Research effective strategies, provide input on innovative strategies and help implement online campaigns.
    - Enrich the corporate website with additional contents such as articles, photos, project references, testimonials…
    - Improve the design, the interface and the functionalities of the corporate website (IT and Web programming support are provided by a dedicated team).
    - Provide support to the Marketing and Communication team on web-based campaigns and applications.

    www.cominasia.com

  • Comin Khmere - Commercial assistant

    2013 - 2013 Comin Khmere (700 employees, US$31 million Gross Revenue in 2011) is the Kingdom’s largest engineering solutions provider in various fields: Power & Electrical Engineering, Communication & Electronic Security, Elevators & Escalators, Foodservice Equipment, Instrumentation & Automation...
    • Comin Khmere is part of the Comin Asia Group (1,055 employees, US$65 million Gross Revenue in 2011), also established in Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

    Objective of the internship:

    - Focus on particular market: Foodservice/ Kitchen Equipment for hotels and restaurants
    - Analyze the local demand,
    - Analyze the potential customers to be targeted as well as the competitors operating locally
    - Come up with an action plan to boost both sales of equipment and/or of service contracts.

    English environment - Siem-Reap Cambodia

  • VS Concept (filiale du groupe EMPLIO) - Stagiaire commercial

    2012 - 2012 L'entreprise VS Concept, située en région Rhône Alpes, intégrateur de solutions ERP et filiale du groupe EMPLIO m'a confié plusieurs missions durant un stage commercial de 3 mois.

    - Chargé de l'organisation commerciale et logistique de la journée porte ouverte/séminaire de l'entreprise
    -Prospection téléphonique
    -Utilisation du logiciel ERP Divalto

Formations

  • Kajaani University Of Applied Sciences (Kajaani)

    Kajaani 2013 - 2013 Business Program - Echange Erasmus 5 mois

  • ESDES, Business School

    Lyon 2011 - 2016 MASTER 2: Management & Stratégie des Entreprises

  • Lycée Saint Bonnet

    Chateauneuf De Galaure 2008 - 2011

Réseau