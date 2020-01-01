Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Gaëtan HASCOËT
Gaëtan HASCOËT
QUIMPER
Le Ster Le Pâtissier, Goûters Magiques (Groupe NORAC)
- Assistant en gestion de production
2017 - maintenant
Guyader
- Assistant de production
2008 - 2017
Guyader
- Apprenti en Gestion de Production
2007 - 2008
Université Nantes LGPI
Carquefou
2007 - 2008
Profil Pilotage Informatisé de la Production
Formation en alternance
Lycée Notre Dame De Bonnes Nouvelles
Beaupreau
2005 - 2007
BTS Assistance Technique d'Ingénieur
Lycée Saint Jean Baptiste De La Salle
Nantes
2002 - 2005
Alban LE GOFF
Alexis COUSSEAU
Anaëlle CHIVOT
Benjamin MAO
Benoît OUVRARD
Damien CHAILLOU
Julie KOULMANN
Marianne TROLEZ
Mélanie COM