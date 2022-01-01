Menu

Gauthier CLEVENOT

  • Agpm Assurances
  • Chef de projet move to cloud

Toulon

En résumé

Fort d’une expérience tant fonctionnelle que technique dans le domaine Télécom et en DSI, l'adaptation aux nouveaux environnements est un maître mot.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Systèmes et réseaux
Base de données
Gestion budgétaire
Travail en équipe
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange
Virtualisation
KPI
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Windows Server
Planification
IIS
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
LAN/WAN
Cisco Switches/Routers
EMarketing
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VRF
VMware
SQL
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Access
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Joomla!
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
HTML
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Avaya switches
ADSL

Entreprises

  • Agpm Assurances - Chef de projet move to cloud

    Informatique | Toulon (83000) 2022 - 2022 Etude du projet
    Coordination avec l'intégrateur et l'hébergeur

  • Bouygues Telecom - Team Leader méthode et industrialisation

    Production | Meudon (92190) 2019 - 2022 Piloter une équipe de chef de projet sur des sujet d'industrialisation
    Réalisation de procédure
    AMOA outils
    Proposition et réalisation d'optimisation de production

  • DiliTrust - Ingénieur système

    Technique | Paris La défense 2017 - 2019 Responsable infrastructure hébergement client.

  • MBDA via SII IDF - Ingénieur systèmes

    Technique | Le Plessis-Robinson (92350) 2016 - 2017 Projet de migration outils de gestion de versionning
    Interface de l'ensemble des chef de projet

  • Bouygues Telecom via SII - Référent technique / Ingénieur méthode

    Technique | Meudon 2015 - 2016 Au sein de l'équipe de méthode d'ingénierie, j'étudie les besoins du backbone d'accès (ADSL et radio) et prépare les méthode afin d'industrialiser les solution technique.


    - Faire le lien entre l'architecture et les équipes de production
    - Proposer des solutions d'ingénierie
    - Réaliser les zones expérimentales
    - Lancer les programmes suite aux études (Schéma directeur)
    - Support technique aux équipes en phase industrielle
    - Réalisation de documents technique
    - Garent du réseau
    - Lancement de projet

  • Bouygues Telecom via SII - Référent technique / Delivery manager

    Production | 2012 - 2015 Au sein de l'équipe d'ingénierie détaillé, je guide une équipe de projet prestataire dans l’environnement des backbones d'accès Bouygues Telecom afin de répondre aux objectifs et besoins des différents clients.

    Disposant d'abords d'un rôle technique, je fais le lien entre les différents demandeurs et pôles techniques afin d'étudier la faisabilité et la solution technique à mettre en oeuvre coté usine de production :

    - Discuter la solution technique
    - Etudier les pilotes
    - Former l'équipe projet
    - Support technique

    Vue équipe :
    - Gérer une équipe de 10 personnes
    - Gérer les plans de charges
    - Gérer les problèmes
    - Valider les congés
    - Valider les nouveaux entrants

    Vue projets :
    - Mettre en place des indicateurs qualités
    - Gérer les plannings
    - Négocier les commandes des projets
    - Mettre en place des processus entre services
    - Réaliser des rapports d'avancement projet
    - Gérer les risques

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs via Proservia - Ingénieur réseaux / Coordination de projet

    Production | 2010 - 2012 Au sein de l’équipe d’ingénierie et d'étude, je déploie et développe les solutions d'ingénierie pour les clients grands compte.

    - Auditer le parc client
    - Réaliser prototype et pilote
    - Formuler des solutions de déploiement distant
    - Valider les procédures avec le client
    - Développer l'automatisation des solutions de déploiements distantes
    - Former les techniciens (front office, service client)
    - Etre le support niveau 2
    - Assister et conseiller le chef de projet dans le suivi d’avancement projet

    En relations avec les DSI : BNP Paribas, Société générale, Crédit du Nord, Vivarte, Accor, DIA, STEF TFE et Chausson Matériaux.

    Vue coordination :

    - Assister et conseiller le chef de projet dans le suivi d’avancement projet
    - Piloter les techniciens fonction des urgences
    - Coordonner les lot de travaux pour l'équipe de déploiement

  • KPMG - Stagiaire système réseaux et sécurité

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 Au sein de l'équipe réseaux de la DSI de KPMG France, j'étudie et mits en place d'un VPN sécurisé (RSA) pour les collaborateurs sur tout le territoire.

    - Etudier sur un environnement de pré-production
    - Déployer la solution sur le data center de production
    - Former les techniciens du helpdesk
    - Ecrire la documentation pour le PCA et le PRA
    - Mettre en place une solution web d'administration et de gestion des demandes
    - Tester les applicatifs utilisé sous VMWare

Formations

  • EXIA CESI

    Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy 2007 - 2009 Responsable en Ingénierie des Réseaux

  • UHP Nancy 1

    Nancy 2003 - 2007 EEAR

    Automatique et Réseaux

  • ECOGE

    Saint Dié 2002 - 2003 Ecole de commerce et de gestion

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :