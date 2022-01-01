Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Geoffrey JULIEN
Ajouter
Geoffrey JULIEN
Neyron
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Im Projet
- Ingénieur gestion de projet
Neyron
2019 - maintenant
Leygatech
- Responsable Methode
2012 - 2019
Valeo Ste Florine
- Gestionnaire Logistique/Achat
2011 - 2012
Valeo Ste Florine
- Gestionnaire Approvisionnement
2010 - 2011
Leygatech
- Stagiaire
2010 - maintenant
Stage de 4 mois
Bega Trans Auto Timisoara (Romania)
- Stagiaire
2009 - maintenant
Stage de 4 mois
Formations
Université Clermont 1 Auvergne IUP
Clermont Ferrand
2008 - 2011
Logistique industrielle
IUT
Saint Etienne
2006 - 2008
Management PME/PMI
Réseau
Christian CAMPANELLA
David PICAUD
Eric BESSONNEAU
Gérald ANTUNES
Gérard COHEN
Jérôme LOUIS
Juliette DUMAS
Mohamed OUADAH
Pauline OLIVEIRA
Tiffany THENOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z