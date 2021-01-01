Retail
Geoffroy HUART
Geoffroy HUART
REIMS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Flunch Reims
- Directeur
2014 - maintenant
Flunch Tinqueux
- Directeur-Adjoint
2012 - 2013
Flunch Lorient
- Directeur intérimaire
2012 - 2012
Flunch Châlons-en-Champagne
- Directeur-Adjoint
2007 - 2012
Directeur-Adjoint
Responsable Commerce
Flunch Tinqueux
- Adjoint de Direction
2002 - 2007
Participation à l'ouverture du restaurant
Responsable Commerce et Ressources Humaines
Flunch Châlons-en-Champagne
- Adjoint de Direction
1999 - 2002
Responsable Commerce puis Ressources Humaines
Flunch Liévin
- Adjoint de Direction
1997 - 1999
Responsable frais généraux
Flunch Coquelles
- Adjoint de Direction
1997 - 1997
Responsable stagiaire
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Association L'ÈRE H
Camille GIRERD
Clément LEMONNIER
Emmanuel KURC
Gildas HUART
Jean-Philippe GOGUEY
Katia RAMUS
Laetitia CROIZARD
Marie GARCIA
Sebastien HOURDIAUX