Geoffroy HUART

REIMS

Entreprises

  • Flunch Reims - Directeur

    2014 - maintenant

  • Flunch Tinqueux - Directeur-Adjoint

    2012 - 2013

  • Flunch Lorient - Directeur intérimaire

    2012 - 2012

  • Flunch Châlons-en-Champagne - Directeur-Adjoint

    2007 - 2012 Directeur-Adjoint
    Responsable Commerce

  • Flunch Tinqueux - Adjoint de Direction

    2002 - 2007 Participation à l'ouverture du restaurant
    Responsable Commerce et Ressources Humaines

  • Flunch Châlons-en-Champagne - Adjoint de Direction

    1999 - 2002 Responsable Commerce puis Ressources Humaines

  • Flunch Liévin - Adjoint de Direction

    1997 - 1999 Responsable frais généraux

  • Flunch Coquelles - Adjoint de Direction

    1997 - 1997 Responsable stagiaire

