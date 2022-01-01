Menu

George SWANNELL

Newcastle Upon Tyne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Nigel Frank International - Consultant

    Newcastle Upon Tyne 2016 - maintenant

  • Microsoft - Consultant Dynamics CRM

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2010 - 2015

Formations

  • UNIVERSITE DE BRISTOL (Bristol)

    Bristol 2010 - 2015

Réseau