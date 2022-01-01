Georges CANGIANO

-
Arval France
- Transformation Program Director
Rueil-Malmaison
2017 - maintenant
Modernization program of the Business Information systems (200 software, 300,000 vehicles) and transformation of associated organizations (1200 users). Transformation of Equus program after major operational difficulties. Restoration of activities (financial & business areas), transformation of the program organization, scope and governance then transfer to the implementation team.
-
Arval France
- Digital Working Program Director
Rueil-Malmaison
2017 - 2017
Define and structure the Digital Working Program of Arval Group as part of the 2020 strategy : goals, budget and calendar of the main projects. Provide realizations in various domains such as Digital Salesman (500 users impacted in 26 countries), Digital IT infrastructure (extended video conf. functionalities) and Digital mobile employees (travelling, homeworking).
Digital Working Program is mainly an evolution of the organization and working methods in line with the expectations of employees and Arval strategy.
-
Arval France
- Integration Program Director
Rueil-Malmaison
2015 - 2017
In November 2015, Arval has completed the acquisition of GE Capital’s European fleet management activities. The deal propels Arval to the number one position in Europe in the full service vehicle leasing sector, with a leased fleet of 930,000 vehicles worldwide, in 26 countries.
Construction of the new Arval in France, the largest entity of the Arval Group, across the entire scope : from business and finance to organization, facilities and human resources.
-
BNP Paribas
- Strategic Program Director
Paris
2013 - 2015
Feasibility studies then management of a Strategic European Back Office transformation. A cross-functional program requiring skills in opportunity study, Business Case, employment areas, social communication... with operational aspects of implementing service centers (HR, legal, I.T, process...).
-
BNP Leasing Solutions
- Service factory Director
2009 - 2013
Reporting to the CEO of Leasing Solutions, the Service factory Director drives the changes meant to improve Efficiency of the Business units (sale, front, and back-offices). To achieve this goal, the Service Factory is in charge of IT development and run, projects management and organisation management (processes - mutualisation).
* drive the changes needed to continuously improve efficiency,
* design and improve the processes and operating platforms,
* define and supervise the procurement strategy, the IT security,
* define and formalize, in collaboration with all business units and support functions the IT business road map Service Corporate Director:
* guarantee matching of the efficiency strategy with the leasing solutions strategy for all the components
* have the efficiency strategy deployed
-
Régime social des Indépendants
- Chief Infomation Officer
2005 - 2008
Merger of the GIE Organic-Cancava and the IT of the Health division into a single Information Systems Management. Setting up the organization and implementing IT tools for the creation of the second French social security scheme. (3 million Social insured persons, 30 billion euros managed per year).
Managing 700 employees, 6 sites. Annual budget: 90 million euros.
-
GIE Organic Cancava
- Executive Director
2003 - 2006
Creation, management and closing of an IT GIE. Merger of two independent organizations to build an efficient IT profit center for the management of artisans' and retailers' retirement plans (2 million insured individuals: 15 billion euros per year). GIE of 300 employees on 3 sites. Annual budget: 40 million euros.
-
American Hospital of Paris
- Chief Information Officer
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2002 - 2003
Defined and implemented the AHP IT strategy to change it into the European platform of information technologies. Searched for financing from American donors and reported to the American foundation.
-
ARTHUR ANDERSEN
- Experimented Manager
St. Charles
1998 - 2002
Creation of a consulting activity in organization and audit of IT tools for businesses: from prospecting potential clients to performing missions: defining solutions combining organization and technological tools, reviewing business plans, assisting in the acquisition of businesses and account certification, etc.
-
Agence Française du Sang (French Blood Agency)
- Chief Information Officer
1993 - 1998
Actor of the blood transfusion reform triggered by a major health incident. Use of informatics as a lever for change and reorganization. Reinforced security and improved information flow in an organization including 180 sites. Definition of European standards and exchanges with the Food & Drug Administration.
-
Thomson - Jeddah - Saoudi Arabia
- Chief Information Officer
1988 - 1992
Programmer analyst, project manager then IT Manager for the group in
administrative and military IT, for the major part at Saudi clients. Managed the IT department which included expatriates of several nationalities.
-
Various, Inc.
- IT Developer
1986 - 1988
development of tailor-made software packages for Company in biology sector and military service in the IT department.
Skills & Expertise ,