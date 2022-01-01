Menu

Georges CANGIANO

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Chief Transformation Officer & Experienced Program Director with a demonstrated experience of working in the financial services industry and Digital transformation. Strong business development of professional skills in Negotiation, Business Planning, Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Human ressources and Supply Chain Management. Transformations conducted through operational and corporate management positions

Mes compétences :
organisation management
Team Management
Team Leadership Management
Supply Chain Management
Project Management
Procurement
Mergers & Acquisitions
Management Management
Intellectual Property Law
IT development
Feasibility Studies
Change Management Management
Business Strategy Management
Budgets
Blood Transfusion
Audit
Communication
Finance
Conduite du changement
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Arval France - Transformation Program Director

    Rueil-Malmaison 2017 - maintenant Modernization program of the Business Information systems (200 software, 300,000 vehicles) and transformation of associated organizations (1200 users). Transformation of Equus program after major operational difficulties. Restoration of activities (financial & business areas), transformation of the program organization, scope and governance then transfer to the implementation team.

  • Arval France - Digital Working Program Director

    Rueil-Malmaison 2017 - 2017 Define and structure the Digital Working Program of Arval Group as part of the 2020 strategy : goals, budget and calendar of the main projects. Provide realizations in various domains such as Digital Salesman (500 users impacted in 26 countries), Digital IT infrastructure (extended video conf. functionalities) and Digital mobile employees (travelling, homeworking).

    Digital Working Program is mainly an evolution of the organization and working methods in line with the expectations of employees and Arval strategy.

  • Arval France - Integration Program Director

    Rueil-Malmaison 2015 - 2017 In November 2015, Arval has completed the acquisition of GE Capital’s European fleet management activities. The deal propels Arval to the number one position in Europe in the full service vehicle leasing sector, with a leased fleet of 930,000 vehicles worldwide, in 26 countries.
    Construction of the new Arval in France, the largest entity of the Arval Group, across the entire scope : from business and finance to organization, facilities and human resources.

  • BNP Paribas - Strategic Program Director

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Feasibility studies then management of a Strategic European Back Office transformation. A cross-functional program requiring skills in opportunity study, Business Case, employment areas, social communication... with operational aspects of implementing service centers (HR, legal, I.T, process...).

  • BNP Leasing Solutions - Service factory Director

    2009 - 2013 Reporting to the CEO of Leasing Solutions, the Service factory Director drives the changes meant to improve Efficiency of the Business units (sale, front, and back-offices). To achieve this goal, the Service Factory is in charge of IT development and run, projects management and organisation management (processes - mutualisation).
    * drive the changes needed to continuously improve efficiency,
    * design and improve the processes and operating platforms,
    * define and supervise the procurement strategy, the IT security,
    * define and formalize, in collaboration with all business units and support functions the IT business road map Service Corporate Director:
    * guarantee matching of the efficiency strategy with the leasing solutions strategy for all the components
    * have the efficiency strategy deployed

  • Régime social des Indépendants - Chief Infomation Officer

    2005 - 2008 Merger of the GIE Organic-Cancava and the IT of the Health division into a single Information Systems Management. Setting up the organization and implementing IT tools for the creation of the second French social security scheme. (3 million Social insured persons, 30 billion euros managed per year).
    Managing 700 employees, 6 sites. Annual budget: 90 million euros.

  • GIE Organic Cancava - Executive Director

    2003 - 2006 Creation, management and closing of an IT GIE. Merger of two independent organizations to build an efficient IT profit center for the management of artisans' and retailers' retirement plans (2 million insured individuals: 15 billion euros per year). GIE of 300 employees on 3 sites. Annual budget: 40 million euros.

  • American Hospital of Paris - Chief Information Officer

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2002 - 2003 Defined and implemented the AHP IT strategy to change it into the European platform of information technologies. Searched for financing from American donors and reported to the American foundation.

  • ARTHUR ANDERSEN - Experimented Manager

    St. Charles 1998 - 2002 Creation of a consulting activity in organization and audit of IT tools for businesses: from prospecting potential clients to performing missions: defining solutions combining organization and technological tools, reviewing business plans, assisting in the acquisition of businesses and account certification, etc.

  • Agence Française du Sang (French Blood Agency) - Chief Information Officer

    1993 - 1998 Actor of the blood transfusion reform triggered by a major health incident. Use of informatics as a lever for change and reorganization. Reinforced security and improved information flow in an organization including 180 sites. Definition of European standards and exchanges with the Food & Drug Administration.

  • Thomson - Jeddah - Saoudi Arabia - Chief Information Officer

    1988 - 1992 Programmer analyst, project manager then IT Manager for the group in
    administrative and military IT, for the major part at Saudi clients. Managed the IT department which included expatriates of several nationalities.

  • Various, Inc. - IT Developer

    1986 - 1988 development of tailor-made software packages for Company in biology sector and military service in the IT department.


    Skills & Expertise ,

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Management general (Advanced Management Program)

    Through interaction with international and diverse peers as well as with senior ESSEC Faculty, expand business repertoire to include new concepts, paradigms and practices
    CNCP, AACSB, EQUIS accreditations

  • IAE LYON

    Lyon 1985 - 1986 UV CAAE

    In parallel with postgraduate degree of Biology, Management, Tax & Legal, Financial reporting ...

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon

    Lyon 1985 - 1986 Postgraduated Degree in Microbiology

    Postgraduate Diploma in Science allows students to take their knowledge and skills in varous microbiology domains to an advanced level

  • Université Marseille

    Marseille 1984 - 1985 Maitrise de biologie et microbiologie

