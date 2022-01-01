Georges LEJOLY

ADP-i
- Consultant Navigation Aérienne
2006 - 2013
Specifications (up to tender documents) for Radar (primary S-Band and Mode-S MSSR, multi radar tracking, flight plan system, ATC display and safety net, AFTN/AMHS, Aeronautical Information Management (AIM), General information system, HF transmission system, etc.
Specifications for ATC Tower, Approach and ACC, Met Equipment for small airport,
Evaluation of radio /radar coverage,
Supervision of works: clarification meetings, answers to Tenderers or Contractors, document approval, Factory acceptances, etc.