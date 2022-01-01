Menu

Georges LEJOLY

ATHIS-MONS

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Consultant ATM

    2013 - maintenant

  • ADP-i - Consultant Navigation Aérienne

    2006 - 2013 Specifications (up to tender documents) for Radar (primary S-Band and Mode-S MSSR, multi radar tracking, flight plan system, ATC display and safety net, AFTN/AMHS, Aeronautical Information Management (AIM), General information system, HF transmission system, etc.
    Specifications for ATC Tower, Approach and ACC, Met Equipment for small airport,
    Evaluation of radio /radar coverage,
    Supervision of works: clarification meetings, answers to Tenderers or Contractors, document approval, Factory acceptances, etc.

  • Sofréavia - Consultant

    2004 - 2006 Supervision installation de Navigation Aérienne à Makassar (Indonésie)

  • Sofréavia Service - Assistance Technique

    1984 - 2004 Formation des ingénieurs de l'aviation civile et assistance technique dans le domaine Radar:
    Au Centre de Contrôle Régional du Caire (2ans)
    A Jakarta (2ans)
    Assistance Technique Radar à Pékin (3ans)

  • ASECNA - Ingénieur Electronicien

    PARIS 1972 - 1984 Dakar Service des Travaux Extérieurs - STE (2 ans):
    Etudes d'installations
    Etudes de brouillages HF
    Assistance à la maintenance
    Niamey - Chef du Service Technique (2 ans): Ce service (une quinzaine de techniciens, était chargé de la maintenance des équipements de navigation aérienne et de météorologie sur l'ensemble du Niger.
    Paris:
    Suivi de l'installation du radar de Yamoussoukro (Cote d'Ivoire)
    Specifications techniques, appels d'ofres et supervision de rénovation de Tours de Contrôle

Formations

