Georges-Marc RIVIERE

- Senior program manager with 22 year aeronautics experience covering the entire aircraft lifecycle
- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified
- Airworthiness expert, EASA part 21, part M and part 145
- MRO accountable manager
- 4 years in USA as French Air Force representative and Aerodynamics instructor and researcher
Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
Aviation
manager
aeronautics
aerodynamics
Black Belt