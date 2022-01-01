Georges-Marc RIVIERE

- Senior program manager with 22 year aeronautics experience covering the entire aircraft lifecycle



- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified



- Airworthiness expert, EASA part 21, part M and part 145



- MRO accountable manager



- 4 years in USA as French Air Force representative and Aerodynamics instructor and researcher



Mes compétences :

Lean Six Sigma

Aviation

manager

aeronautics

aerodynamics

Black Belt