Georges-Marc RIVIERE

SURESNES

En résumé

- Senior program manager with 22 year aeronautics experience covering the entire aircraft lifecycle

- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified

- Airworthiness expert, EASA part 21, part M and part 145

- MRO accountable manager

- 4 years in USA as French Air Force representative and Aerodynamics instructor and researcher

Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
Aviation
manager
aeronautics
aerodynamics
Black Belt

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Managing consultant - Business & Application Consulting - Aerospace & Defense

    SURESNES 2011 - maintenant

  • French Air Force OT&E center - Project manager

    2007 - 2011 Operational Test and Evaluation (OT&E) Center; In charge of the A400M program ILS development: technical information data, configuration management, maintenance data system, continued airworthiness, training, maintainability, reliability and testability; ILS Working Group member.
    Projects management :
    Minor changes design and development on transport aircraft (C160, C130), refueling aircraft (KC 135), helicopters (EC 725) and fighters (Mirage 2000, Rafale)
    New equipment development monitoring
    New equipment operational test and evaluation before entry into service
    « Aircraft Airworthiness » expert for part 21 (design and production) and part 145 for the OT&E center
    Head of the working group seeking the DOA and POA agreement for the OT&E center
    ILS expert for the OT&E center
    EN 9100 certification working group member (design). Responsible for the risk analysis (the OT&E center was certified in 2008 )
    ISO 9001 auditor.

  • USAF Academy - Liaison officer and instructor researcher

    2003 - 2007 Courses taught (in English): advanced aerodynamics, thermodynamics, flight mechanics, flight dynamics, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for bachelor degrees.
    Research projects management: flow control, plane design, design and structural analysis of Falconsat 4 with CATIA v5 (micro satellite entirely developed by USAFA).
    Partnership and collaboration:
    Created a partnership between the French Air Force Academy and the US Air Force Academy in CFD research.
    Established a 2 month exchange arrangement between; Received several Supaero students and monitored their final project.
    Developed several pedagogic software programs in VB6 and Java to help understand the different theories in aerodynamics.

  • French Air Force / aircraft maintenance unit - Deputy head

    2002 - 2003 48 Tucano aircraft, 250 staff 2002 to 2003
    Base maintenance manager
    Set a project management tool to monitor and optimize human and material resources.
    Optimized logistical movements.

  • French Air force Academy - Professor

    1999 - 2002 Courses taught: thermodynamics, aerodynamics and flight mechanics,
    Research projects monitoring in aerodynamics,
    In charge of the wind tunnels (3 subsonic, 3 supersonic)

  • French Air Force / aircraft maintenance unit - Head of line maintenance

    1992 - 1997 120 maintenance specialists, 55 turbojet aircraft, 18000 flight hours/ year

Formations

