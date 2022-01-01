Menu

Georges Marie Junior FOUDA MINALA

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

With a master in Human Resources management and 1 year of experience (cumulated) as HR intern, I began my career at SEI Sarl as HR assistant where I gained an experience in many fields of HR (HR admin, Recruitment, Training, Evaluation, Payroll and HR events). To develop more skills and reach another level I applied to the Nestlé Training Program where I worked in recruitment and HR admin. Now I am working as Payroll and HR Officer and I continue to learn, to develop myself and to perform in an international and multicultural environment.

Establishment of job descriptions
Elaboration of work contracts
Organization of training
Computer skills
Organization of annual evaluation
Staff’s daily requests
Result focus
Recruitment
Initiative
Proactive cooperation
SAP HR
E-recruitment (TALEO)
Payroll

  • Nestlé Cameroun S.A - Payroll and HR Officer

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2014 - maintenant

  • Nestlé Cameroun S.A - Human Resources Trainee

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2013 - maintenant Recruitment, Training & Development Support
    Admin Support (Manpower, Paid holidays, etc.)
    Staff sales management

  • Société d'Elevage Internationale - HR Assistant Director

    2011 - 2013 1. Recruitment, assessment, payment and training of personnel
    2. Personnel administration (man power administration, leaves, advances, bank loans, records, etc.)
    3. Establishment and update of job description
    4. Establishment and monitoring of HR policies (recruitment, payment, assessment, missions, communication etc.)

  • GRAS SAVOYE CAMEROUN - Interim HR Assistant

    Puteaux 2011 - 2011 1. Management of leaves, extra work, advances, paid holidays, bank loans
    2. Matriculation with Cameroon National Social Insurance Fund
    3. Renewal of contracts and residence cards for expatriates
    4. Pay operations and introduction to Delta Software

  • Cabinet N&B Consulting - HR consultant intern

    2011 - 2011 1. Preparation and planning of HR and management missions
    2. Organization of workshops
    3. Staff administration
    4. Establishment of pay scale and employment classification
    5. Establishment of employer registry and consultants database
    6. Review and update of procedures manual
    7. Establishment of job descriptions

  • AES SONEL - Professional internship

    Douala 2010 - 2010 1. Update of GPEC tools (Job and Career Planning objectives and tools, employment, jobs/skills frames of reference)
    2. Standardization of performance evaluation tools

  • AES SONEL - Academic internship

    Douala 2009 - 2009 1. Management of paid holidays, extra work, absences and missions
    2. Personnel records management
    3. Preparation of staff delegate election

  • Catholic University of Central Africa -  Commercial agent in PROMOTE 2008

    2008 - 2008 1. Organizing CUCA stand
    2. Selling CUCA stand products

  • Imprimerie Nationale - Academic internship

    Paris cedex 17 2007 - 2007 1. Stock control
    2. Pay slip and payment order administration

  • Catholic University Of Central Africa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2010 Master degree

    Human Resources Management

  • Catholic University Of Central Africa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2008 Bachelor degree

    Social Sciences

  • Collège Alfred SAKER (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2005 Baccalauréat A4 Allemand

    Littérature et Philosophie

