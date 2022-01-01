Georges Marie Junior FOUDA MINALA

With a master in Human Resources management and 1 year of experience (cumulated) as HR intern, I began my career at SEI Sarl as HR assistant where I gained an experience in many fields of HR (HR admin, Recruitment, Training, Evaluation, Payroll and HR events). To develop more skills and reach another level I applied to the Nestlé Training Program where I worked in recruitment and HR admin. Now I am working as Payroll and HR Officer and I continue to learn, to develop myself and to perform in an international and multicultural environment.



Mes compétences :

Establishment of job descriptions

Elaboration of work contracts

Organization of training

Computer skills

Organization of annual evaluation

Staff’s daily requests

Result focus

Recruitment

Initiative

Proactive cooperation

SAP HR

E-recruitment (TALEO)

Payroll