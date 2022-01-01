Menu

Georges MIESCH

Puteaux

Mes compétences :
Air freight
Freight
International
Logistic
Logistique
Management
Sea
Supply chain
Supply Chain Management
Transport
Transport international
Transportation

Entreprises

  • SDV LI (based in India) - Route Development Manager (France)

    Puteaux 2010 - 2016 Business development (sales), business meetings
    Customer relationship management
    Operation management (sea freight / air freight / custom clearance / inland transportation / process implementation)
    Network support
    Reporting
    Corporate communication (press / participation to public events)
    Business trips (in India monthly and in France twice a year)

  • Heppner (based in India) - Route Development Coordinator between France and India

    Noisy-le-Sec 2008 - 2010 Business development (sales), business meetings
    Customer relationship management
    Operation management (sea freight / air freight / custom clearance / inland transportation / process implementation)
    Network support
    Reporting
    Business trips (in India monthly and in France twice a year)

  • Steelcase - Shipment Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Transportation manager for a portfolio of customers.
    Supply chain re-engineering.
    Preparation of weekly delivery orders and invoices in SAP.
    Communication with customers.
    Communication and booking with trucking companies (national + European)
    Lean office management.

  • TRYBA - Shipment Manager

    GUNDERSHOFFEN 2005 - 2006 Transportation manager for a portfolio of customers.
    Supply chain re-engineering.
    Preparation of weekly delivery orders and invoices in SAP.
    Communication with customers.
    Communication and booking with trucking companies (national + European)

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

  • Universiteit Maastricht - Faculty Of Economics And Business Administration (Maastricht)

    Maastricht 2006 - 2007 Master International Business

    Supply Chain Management and International Transportation - last year of a 3 year cursus in Strasbourg Management School (formerly known as IECS)

  • IECS Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2003 - 2005 DFIG (Diplome de Formation Internationale a la Gestion)

    specialisation Supply Chain Management / International Transportation

