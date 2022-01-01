Georges MIESCH

Mes compétences :
Air freight
Freight
International
Logistic
Logistique
Management
Sea
Supply chain
Supply Chain Management
Transport
Transport international
Transportation
Entreprises
SDV LI (based in India)
- Route Development Manager (France)
Puteaux2010 - 2016Business development (sales), business meetings
Customer relationship management
Operation management (sea freight / air freight / custom clearance / inland transportation / process implementation)
Network support
Reporting
Corporate communication (press / participation to public events)
Business trips (in India monthly and in France twice a year)
Heppner (based in India)
- Route Development Coordinator between France and India
Noisy-le-Sec2008 - 2010Business development (sales), business meetings
Customer relationship management
Operation management (sea freight / air freight / custom clearance / inland transportation / process implementation)
Network support
Reporting
Business trips (in India monthly and in France twice a year)
Steelcase
- Shipment Manager
Paris2007 - 2008Transportation manager for a portfolio of customers.
Supply chain re-engineering.
Preparation of weekly delivery orders and invoices in SAP.
Communication with customers.
Communication and booking with trucking companies (national + European)
Lean office management.
TRYBA
- Shipment Manager
GUNDERSHOFFEN2005 - 2006Transportation manager for a portfolio of customers.
Supply chain re-engineering.
Preparation of weekly delivery orders and invoices in SAP.
Communication with customers.
Communication and booking with trucking companies (national + European)