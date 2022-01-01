Georges MOUNA

Mes compétences :
• Customer Service skills
• Sales and marketing skill
• Managerial and Business analysis skills
• Excellent interpersonal skills
Entreprises
ECCAM Consulting
- Office Administrator
2013 - maintenantManage and control office’s activities, enhance sales and expand market share (Sales, marketing role), projects monitoring, evaluation and follow up (management and control role).
ECOBANK Cameroun
- Customer Service Manager
2012 - 2013Supervision of branch sales, Customer Service front office activities (Sales/finance/marketing role), Customer Service back office and tellers processes (Management, operational role), in accordance with the institution’s policies, approved procedures and Local Compliance.
ECOBANK Cameroun
- Head Tellers
2009 - 2012Organise and coordinate branch handling cash activities and teller's activities. Manage withdrawals and deposit activities, sales & purchase of foreign currency notes & traveler’s checks, in-house checks processing, book to book transfers, local and foreign transfers processing as well as Western Union transfers, according to institutions policies, approved procedures and Local Compliance.