Georges PLANAS

ST OUEN L AUMONE

En résumé

CServ Consulting (2 years), SAGEM Mobiles (15 years), SAGEM Defense : (6 years), ...
Over 17 years experience in MOBILE TELECOM industry
Develop and manage SAGEM Mobiles Post Sales Support Operations across the world (85 countries, 5 continents) for all SAGEM Mobiles products,

Compétences
International negotiation skills,
International Post Sales Support management,
Subcontractors management and Customers relationship management,
Multicultural team management

Fluent business English, French, Spanish and Catalan bilingual

Mes compétences :
Entreprises

  • CServ Consulting sarl - Managing Director

    2009 - maintenant AUDIT AND CONSULTING IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS POST SALES SUPPORT

    CServ Consulting is a consulting company specialising in Post Sales Support for Telecom and Consumer Electronics sector.
    Our goal is to enhance the performance of our Clients by improving their systems, by reinforcing their processes, by reducing their operational risks and by supporting them on their projects.

    Our added value is to provide our Clients with a 15 years experience of international Post Sales support Operations management; a solid international experience in 85 countries on 5 continents interacting with 170 Customers (Operators mainly, distributors and Brands) and the knowledge of a network of 140 competitive repair centres assuring repairs across the world.

  • SAGEM Mobiles - Deputy Director Customer Service Business Unit

    1997 - 2009 - Managing After Sales Service in 85 countries in relation with ~170 Customers and ~140 local repair centres.
    - Forecasting and controlling the department budget and reporting boards to the COO,
    - Structuring and developing the after sales department team, including staff abroad (Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, China) with cross cultural and transversal management staff,
    - Defining and developing the after sales’ strategy in accordance with 2 main objectives: Customer satisfaction and cost control,
    - Negotiating contracts with major Customers (Vodafone, Orange, T Mobile, Telefonica, TIM,…) and subcontractors,
    - Insuring the BU with repair centres' cost and efficiency, and Customers' satisfaction,
    - Monitoring the call centres’ in France and abroad (3),
    - Liaising with the research and development department, as well as the Quality department and manufacturing factories to improve product quality.

  • SAGEM Mobiles - Cost cutter manager

    1996 - 1997 - Managing a working party liaising with R&D, production and purchase department in order to reduce the mobile production cost

  • SAGEM Mobiles - Quality Manager & mobiles testing tools' development Manager

    1994 - 1996 - Following up the operational quality of the production and assessing the Quality of suppliers,
    - Implementing testing tools on our pilot production line.

  • SAGEM Défense - Manager of the Computer Assisted Engineering department

    PARIS 1988 - 1994

Formations

