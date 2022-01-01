Georges PLANAS

CServ Consulting (2 years), SAGEM Mobiles (15 years), SAGEM Defense : (6 years), ...

Over 17 years experience in MOBILE TELECOM industry

Develop and manage SAGEM Mobiles Post Sales Support Operations across the world (85 countries, 5 continents) for all SAGEM Mobiles products,



Compétences

International negotiation skills,

International Post Sales Support management,

Subcontractors management and Customers relationship management,

Multicultural team management



Fluent business English, French, Spanish and Catalan bilingual



Mes compétences :

Audit

Conseil

International

Logistics

Post Sales

Reverse Logistics

Sales

Sales support

Satisfaction clients

SAV

Service après vente

Service clients

Supply chain

Support

Telecom

Vente