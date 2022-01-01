Menu

Georges SAFENO

Nozay

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villebon-sur-Yvette dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Business & Operations Manager

    Nozay 2016 - maintenant LTE(4G) strategy, Business Planning and Operations Manager
    Mobile Network
    MOKIA

  • Alcatel Lucent - Business & Operations Manager

    Paris 2015 - 2015 LTE Business Planning & Operations Manager

  • Alcatel Lucent - Product Leader

    Paris 2012 - 2015 2012-2014: WCDMA Product Support Leader => From 2015: WCDMA iBTS Post DR5 PM
    In 2G/3G BU, the Post DR5 Product Manager function advises and supports the Programs in the following domains: Product Management: Customer and Supplier Claims, Life Cycle Management (Post DR5 and DR6). Interface with different organizations.

  • Alcatel Lucent - Mulitiste coordinator and Quality Leader

    Paris 2010 - 2012 HW transversal “Quality Core Team » member”. Quality Leader (organization, process, Quality) and multisite process coordinator (France, US, India & China) in MA&P WCDMA & LTE organization.*

  • Alcatel Lucent -  MEA (Moyen Orient & Afrique) Manager Leader: Achats projects

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Corporate Technical manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007 From 2000: ALCATEL = >ALCATEL-LUCENT
    Domain: Telecommunications
    Since 2004: Technical Manager– Corporate Global Procurement & Sourcing
    Activities : : Technical Commodity Manager in Corporate Global Procurement & Sourcing.
    Focus: Servers, Storage, & add-on (HP, SUN, DELL, Fujitsu & IBM) ; Purchasing > 500 M$
    2001- 2004 : Operations Quality Manager- Quality Department Alcatel CIT
    HW Reliability, expertise & Quality survey: Infrastructure GSM/GPRS/UMTS (Mobile Radio et Mobile Core). Hardware 2G, 3G & environments. Transversal function..
    2000-2001 : Strategic Program Radio GSM/UMTS- Alcatel R&I
    Activities : Research project Manager on EMF (Electromagnetic Fields) of telecom infrastructures. Member of CENELEC TC211 standardisation on BTS, IEC TC106, ETSI on EMF, ANFR & UTE for EMF in situ measurement .

    1995 to 2000: Engineering & Consulting: TEUCHOS PACA
    Domain: Satellite & Space
    Function : Consultant Engineer (Europeans satellites or international projects)
    Activities : Responsible at satellite system of EMC/ESD (EMC = Electromagnetic Compatibility, ESD =Electrostatic Discharge). Responsible of CNES & ONERA Research project & Technologies in Alcatel space.
    1996: Presentation of international course on Spatial Engineering (France) on electrostatic discharge phenomena on spatial domain with collaboration of CNES. Course published in "Cours de Technologie spatiale du CNES, Juin 1996. Cépaduès - éditions
    1992 - 1994 : Electronic Engineer. Responsible of CAO development.
    Factory : ARIS technologies (video modules conception) - PME
    1991 - 1992 : Engineer: EMC/ESD
    Factory : Soulé (electric materials conception) - PME
    1988 - 1991 : Research Assistant – « Université Paul Sabatier de Toulouse »
    Study of Thin metallic multi layers materials
    Principals applications : Problems of shielding and Electromagnetic compatibility in Microwave & Hyper frequencies

    Studies
    1994 : MASTER in Management and Consulting
    Diplôma of « Institut pour le Développement du Conseil d'Entreprise d'Angers.(IDCE) ».
    1991 : Doctorate (PHD) of Université Paul Sabatier (UPS), Toulouse (France).
    Speciality : Electronic & micro wave
    Scientifics publications : 4

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Corporate Technical Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2010 Domain:Telecom infrastucture
    Position: Technical Commodity Manager in Corporate Global Procurement & Sourcing.
    Focus: Servers, Storage, & add-on (HP, SUN, DELL, Fujitsu & IBM) ;
    Purchasing volume: > 500 M$

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 1988 - 1991 Study of Thin metallic multi layers materials in microwave domain

    Technical Manager

    IT telecom Technical Manager in Corporate purchasing department
    Domain: Telecom infrastructure

Réseau