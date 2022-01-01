Georges SAFENO

-
Nokia
- Business & Operations Manager
Nozay
2016 - maintenant
LTE(4G) strategy, Business Planning and Operations Manager
Mobile Network
MOKIA
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Business & Operations Manager
Paris
2015 - 2015
LTE Business Planning & Operations Manager
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Product Leader
Paris
2012 - 2015
2012-2014: WCDMA Product Support Leader => From 2015: WCDMA iBTS Post DR5 PM
In 2G/3G BU, the Post DR5 Product Manager function advises and supports the Programs in the following domains: Product Management: Customer and Supplier Claims, Life Cycle Management (Post DR5 and DR6). Interface with different organizations.
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Mulitiste coordinator and Quality Leader
Paris
2010 - 2012
HW transversal “Quality Core Team » member”. Quality Leader (organization, process, Quality) and multisite process coordinator (France, US, India & China) in MA&P WCDMA & LTE organization.*
-
Alcatel Lucent
- MEA (Moyen Orient & Afrique) Manager Leader: Achats projects
Paris
2008 - 2010
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Corporate Technical manager
Paris
2005 - 2007
From 2000: ALCATEL = >ALCATEL-LUCENT
Domain: Telecommunications
Since 2004: Technical Manager– Corporate Global Procurement & Sourcing
Activities : : Technical Commodity Manager in Corporate Global Procurement & Sourcing.
Focus: Servers, Storage, & add-on (HP, SUN, DELL, Fujitsu & IBM) ; Purchasing > 500 M$
2001- 2004 : Operations Quality Manager- Quality Department Alcatel CIT
HW Reliability, expertise & Quality survey: Infrastructure GSM/GPRS/UMTS (Mobile Radio et Mobile Core). Hardware 2G, 3G & environments. Transversal function..
2000-2001 : Strategic Program Radio GSM/UMTS- Alcatel R&I
Activities : Research project Manager on EMF (Electromagnetic Fields) of telecom infrastructures. Member of CENELEC TC211 standardisation on BTS, IEC TC106, ETSI on EMF, ANFR & UTE for EMF in situ measurement .
1995 to 2000: Engineering & Consulting: TEUCHOS PACA
Domain: Satellite & Space
Function : Consultant Engineer (Europeans satellites or international projects)
Activities : Responsible at satellite system of EMC/ESD (EMC = Electromagnetic Compatibility, ESD =Electrostatic Discharge). Responsible of CNES & ONERA Research project & Technologies in Alcatel space.
1996: Presentation of international course on Spatial Engineering (France) on electrostatic discharge phenomena on spatial domain with collaboration of CNES. Course published in "Cours de Technologie spatiale du CNES, Juin 1996. Cépaduès - éditions
1992 - 1994 : Electronic Engineer. Responsible of CAO development.
Factory : ARIS technologies (video modules conception) - PME
1991 - 1992 : Engineer: EMC/ESD
Factory : Soulé (electric materials conception) - PME
1988 - 1991 : Research Assistant – « Université Paul Sabatier de Toulouse »
Study of Thin metallic multi layers materials
Principals applications : Problems of shielding and Electromagnetic compatibility in Microwave & Hyper frequencies
Studies
1994 : MASTER in Management and Consulting
Diplôma of « Institut pour le Développement du Conseil d'Entreprise d'Angers.(IDCE) ».
1991 : Doctorate (PHD) of Université Paul Sabatier (UPS), Toulouse (France).
Speciality : Electronic & micro wave
Scientifics publications : 4
-
