Georges WEISS

Operations & Management skills developement
Human Skills Management & Coaching

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Air France - Airline Pilot

    Roissy CDG 2005 - maintenant Long Haul Flights

  • French Navy - Fleet Air Arm deputy chief of Staff

    2003 - 2004 HQ manager for international relationships & management checks : Responsible for management of staff, international relations & record keeping for the Fleet Air Arm

  • French Navy - Management Consultant, Logistics Division, Fleet Supply Service

    2002 - 2003 Consultant of logistics division for management schemes

  • French Navy - Fleet Air Arm Fighter Squadron Commanding Officer

    2000 - 2002 Ultimate responsibility for combat (including nuclear) preparation, flight safety and daily operations of a fleet fighter squadron.
    As Sqn CO, charged with overall managerial responsibilities for 150 people (25 officers), 14 aircraft (€420M worth), operational management of €44M budget and maintenance of flight safety and engineering standards & procedures
    Conducted sea trials and aircraft operations necessary to achieve full operational status of the new aircraft carrier CHARLES DE GAULLE

Formations

  • French Air Force Academy

    Salon De Provence 1990 - 1990 Graduate in Aeronautical Engineering

  • Ecole Navale (French Naval Academy) (Brest Naval)

    Brest Naval 1985 - 1988 Graduate in Engineering

    Engeneering & Leadership in Maritime Environnement

