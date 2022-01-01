Georges WEISS

Operations & Management skills developement
Human Skills Management & Coaching
Management
Air France
- Airline Pilot
Roissy CDG 2005 - maintenantLong Haul Flights
French Navy
- Fleet Air Arm deputy chief of Staff
2003 - 2004HQ manager for international relationships & management checks : Responsible for management of staff, international relations & record keeping for the Fleet Air Arm
French Navy
- Management Consultant, Logistics Division, Fleet Supply Service
2002 - 2003Consultant of logistics division for management schemes
French Navy
- Fleet Air Arm Fighter Squadron Commanding Officer
2000 - 2002Ultimate responsibility for combat (including nuclear) preparation, flight safety and daily operations of a fleet fighter squadron.
As Sqn CO, charged with overall managerial responsibilities for 150 people (25 officers), 14 aircraft (€420M worth), operational management of €44M budget and maintenance of flight safety and engineering standards & procedures
Conducted sea trials and aircraft operations necessary to achieve full operational status of the new aircraft carrier CHARLES DE GAULLE