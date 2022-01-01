Menu

Georgios MARGETIDIS

LUXEMBOURG

  • Independent consultant - Technical Assistance for Tertiary Care Services, Belgrade

    2008 - 2009 - The project consists of technical assistance for the implementation of a 200M€ loan provided by the European Investment Bank, to modernize the four University hospitals of Serbia;
    - My mission is to prepare tailored training modules to support improvements in key processes/ patient flows identified in the hospitals’ business plans; development of related monitoring tools; delivery of training to staff.

  • Executive Agency for Health and Consumers - Scientific Project Officer

    2006 - maintenant - Implementation of the EU Public Health Programme: evaluation, negotiation and follow-up of projects (portfolio of 24 projects, with a total budget of approx. 30M€);
    - Coordination, Direct Grant Agreements with International Organizations
    - Coordination, communications activities
    - Support in the set up of the Agency organisational/ operational systems

  • Independent consultant - International consultant, various short term projects

    2005 - 2005 - Guyana: Team leader, drafting of Codes of Professional Standards for healthcare professionals, EU Project;
    - Kosovo: 'Training of trainers' programme on decentralisation and regional/ local development issues in CEE/ CIS countries, EAR Project;
    - Albania: Combating corruption in the health sector, Greek bilateral aid.

  • “Aghii Anarhgiri” General & Oncology Hospital, Athens, Greece - CEO - Managing Director

    2001 - 2004 - General management responsibility of the hospital (168 beds, 450 staff, 7M€ turnover);
    - Planning and follow-up of construction of new hospital installations (335 beds, 54M€) including significant streamlining of initial project cost and successful tender process (EU project, FEDER);
    - Preparation of five-year (2002-2007) business plan for the development of the hospital, including transition between initial and future structures.

  • Minister's Cabinet, Greek Ministry for Health (GR) - Senior legal and policy advisor

    2000 - 2001 - Strategic analysis and definition of content of health sector reform;
    - Preparation, drafting, vote in Greek Parliament and implementation/ monitoring of 5 acts on: healthcare services and hospital management re-organisation (incl. labour relations in healthcare services), primary care, health insurance & financing, accreditation and public health;
    - Legal and operational setup of 13 Regional Health Authorities;
    - Participant, task force for planning of investment in healthcare infrastructure & subsequent negotiations with competent EU institutions (3rd Community Support Framework);
    - Head, Task force for ER reorganization in the wider Athens region, in view of the 2004 Olympics

  • Minister's Cabinet, Greek Ministry of the Interior, Public Administration and Decentralisation (GR) - Legal and policy advisor

    1996 - 2000 - Participant: planning and implementation of the ‘KAPODISTRIAS’ plan for the compulsory merger of local authorities (1000 new municipalities replacing more than 6600 smaller legal entities), including: legal framework; spatial planning of new entities; public investment support and local infrastructure planning; recruitment and training of personnel;
    - Legal and operational setup of 10 “Regional State Authorities” and equivalent Regional Development Funds through re-organization of existing regional level public services;
    - Drafting of the law on the ‘General Inspection of the Administration’ and the Ombudsman:
    - Bilateral relations of the Ministry: cooperation agreements/ missions Armenia, Latvia, Morocco

