Georgios MARGETIDIS

Mes compétences :
cee
Consulting
Europe
Management
Management experience
Entreprises
Independent consultant
- Technical Assistance for Tertiary Care Services, Belgrade
2008 - 2009- The project consists of technical assistance for the implementation of a 200M€ loan provided by the European Investment Bank, to modernize the four University hospitals of Serbia;
- My mission is to prepare tailored training modules to support improvements in key processes/ patient flows identified in the hospitals’ business plans; development of related monitoring tools; delivery of training to staff.
Executive Agency for Health and Consumers
- Scientific Project Officer
2006 - maintenant- Implementation of the EU Public Health Programme: evaluation, negotiation and follow-up of projects (portfolio of 24 projects, with a total budget of approx. 30M€);
- Coordination, Direct Grant Agreements with International Organizations
- Coordination, communications activities
- Support in the set up of the Agency organisational/ operational systems
Independent consultant
- International consultant, various short term projects
2005 - 2005- Guyana: Team leader, drafting of Codes of Professional Standards for healthcare professionals, EU Project;
- Kosovo: 'Training of trainers' programme on decentralisation and regional/ local development issues in CEE/ CIS countries, EAR Project;
- Albania: Combating corruption in the health sector, Greek bilateral aid.
“Aghii Anarhgiri” General & Oncology Hospital, Athens, Greece
- CEO - Managing Director
2001 - 2004- General management responsibility of the hospital (168 beds, 450 staff, 7M€ turnover);
- Planning and follow-up of construction of new hospital installations (335 beds, 54M€) including significant streamlining of initial project cost and successful tender process (EU project, FEDER);
- Preparation of five-year (2002-2007) business plan for the development of the hospital, including transition between initial and future structures.
Minister's Cabinet, Greek Ministry for Health (GR)
- Senior legal and policy advisor
2000 - 2001- Strategic analysis and definition of content of health sector reform;
- Preparation, drafting, vote in Greek Parliament and implementation/ monitoring of 5 acts on: healthcare services and hospital management re-organisation (incl. labour relations in healthcare services), primary care, health insurance & financing, accreditation and public health;
- Legal and operational setup of 13 Regional Health Authorities;
- Participant, task force for planning of investment in healthcare infrastructure & subsequent negotiations with competent EU institutions (3rd Community Support Framework);
- Head, Task force for ER reorganization in the wider Athens region, in view of the 2004 Olympics
Minister's Cabinet, Greek Ministry of the Interior, Public Administration and Decentralisation (GR)
- Legal and policy advisor
1996 - 2000- Participant: planning and implementation of the ‘KAPODISTRIAS’ plan for the compulsory merger of local authorities (1000 new municipalities replacing more than 6600 smaller legal entities), including: legal framework; spatial planning of new entities; public investment support and local infrastructure planning; recruitment and training of personnel;
- Legal and operational setup of 10 “Regional State Authorities” and equivalent Regional Development Funds through re-organization of existing regional level public services;
- Drafting of the law on the ‘General Inspection of the Administration’ and the Ombudsman:
- Bilateral relations of the Ministry: cooperation agreements/ missions Armenia, Latvia, Morocco