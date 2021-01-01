Menu

Pascal RENARD

Geneve

En résumé

My professional career evolved in various fields such as automotive, industrial, telecommunication and aerospace. With the huge expertise I acquired during these years, I always knew how to remain innovative in the areas of electronics, digital signal processing, modelling, simulating and analyzing dynamic systems (12 patents).

My main skills I have acquired during my professional career are:
- Leadership, flexibility, sense of listening, total customer satisfaction, communication, analysis and strictness, methodical, multicultural environment, autonomy, permanent improvement, team work, adaptability, agility.

My main activities of interest in Electrical Engineering today, are in areas of Research and Development and Application such as:
- Scientific teacher.
- Active Vibration Control System
- Modeling, simulating, controlling and analyzing dynamic systems by using Bond Graph methodology.
- Matlab / Simulink / GUI.
- Resonance Systems, Wireless Charger, Electromagnetic Field modeling and simulation.
Bidirectional wireless energy and data transfer.
- Software development processes. Methodology and quality. Best practices from Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMi) for a complete software development life cycle design (agile, scrum).
- Real time System On Chip (SoC) architecture exploration, optimization and validation. Provide decision matrix on Hardware Software tradeoff & power consumption analysis. Define test plans of new System On Chip architecture proposals based on use cases (systemC, Esterel).
- Improve MCU computing power for embedded applications by defining new instruction sets.
- Hw/Sw encryption-decryption algorithm (RFID).
- Complete turbocharged diesel engine model using Bond Graph. Knock and misfiring detect for turbocharged diesel engines. Engine management. Active suspension system.
- Real time embedded software of adaptive digital controller.
- Requirement Specifications.

Willing to work as:
- Contractor
- Consultant
- Employee.

Entreprises

  • LORD Corporation - R & D Senior System Engineer

    Geneve 2012 - maintenant Develop the Aerospace European business with the LORD Active Vibration Control System (AVCS). In charge of helicopter AVCS set up including mechanical, electrical tests & flight test activities. In charge of European customer supports for flight test campaign from helicopter prototype to production (Military & Commercial). In charge of Data Processing with Matlab, Optimization of the AVCS configuration, Results presentation to the customer and Negotiated system optimization with customers. In charge of Requirement Specifications, Flight Test Reports, Customer Visits. In charge of setting up a Geneva Laboratory for AVCS test, R&D, customer visit, training. Standard RTCA/DO-169 G

  • R&D Independent Consultant - Freelance

    2010 - 2012 R&D Independent Consultant, Geneva, Switzerland

    - Working on a new Bidirectional Universal Wireless Charger System for transfering energy and data through electromagnetic field.
    - Granted Patent in domain of Bidirectional Universal Wireless Charger.
    - R&D in Resonance Systems, Wireless Charger, Magnetic Field Simulation, Designed Prototypes (PCB)
    - Developed complet electromagnetic models of such system, ran simulations. Designed prototypes to prove the concept.
    - Embedded these prototypes into several applications for demonstration.
    - Wrote Product Requirements Specification, Report.
    - Customer Visits. Attended to the International Exhibition of Invention at Geneva in April 2010, have been awarded with gold medal.

  • LEM SA (Suisse) - R&D Software Development Manager

    2007 - 2009 R&D Software Development Manager, LEM, Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland

    - Head of the R&D software development & quality department (Embedded & Tester Sw).
    - Managed a team of 5 people and external consultants.
    - In charge of software requirements specification & software acceptance criteria plan for validation.
    - Negotiated priorities, managed resource allocations, project planning, monitoring and budget.
    - Strategy definition for improving the quality of software development process & methodology.
    - Deployed in the company a new software development process for embedded and tester activities.
    - Development process aligned to ISO9001, IEEE 830-1993, ISO/IEC 15504, 15288 & 12207 standards.
    - Safety & Quality aligned to IEC 61508 standards. Risk Management Analysis. Internal/External audits.
    - Set up best practices from CMMi for complete software development life cycle design.
    - Trained team & people on Software Development Process Methodology.
    - Deliver transducer systems for: battery monitoring, energy measurement, UPS battery monitoring.

    Business: Automotive, Traction, Industrial and Energy Metering.
    Personal skills developed: sense of listening, multicultural environment, analysis and strictness
    - Last achievements:
    . Transducer for battery monitoring in car (fluxgate, hall effect, LIN).
    . RF transducer for energy measurement (current transformer, zigbee).
    . Transducer for UPS battery monitoring (shunt, RS485,TCP/IP).

  • Freescale R&D Consultant - Freelance

    2004 - 2007 Freescale R&D Consultant, Geneva, Switzerland

    - Provided services in Real Time System On Chip architecture exploration and optimization (C/C++).
    - Built decision matrix on Hardware Software tradeoff & power consumption analysis.
    - Defined test plans for testing new System On Chip architecture proposals based on use cases.
    - Developed innovative and personalized solutions for Automotive & Telecom customers.
    - Defined project planning, budgets with customers (Freescale, Motorola, Conti-Teves).
    - Deliver optimal SoC architecture for: engine control unit, UMTS+ (3G) smart phone baseband chip.

    Business: Automotive and Telecom semiconductors.
    Innovation: Author of 1 Patent.
    Personal skills developed : Autonomy, sense of contact, methodical.

  • NewLogic Technologies - R&D Team Leader, Principal Staff System Engineer

    2004 - 2004 Team Leader, R&D Principal Staff Engineer, NewLogic Technologies, Geneva, Switzerland

    - Head of a team of 3 people working for WLAN architecture validation (Layers 1, 2 & 3).
    - Defined project planning, resource allocation, project monitoring.
    - Defined test plans for testing new WLAN architecture proposals based on use cases(C/C++).
    - Delivered optimal SoC architecture for WLAN single chip.

    Business: Telecom semiconductor.
    Personal skills developed : Team work, permanent improvement.

  • Motorola Inc. - R&D Team Leader, Principal Staff System Engineer

    Gif sur Yvette 1988 - 2003 From 2000 to 2003: Telecom Department at Geneva, Switzerland:

    - Technical leader of a team of 4 people working for UMTS, GSM, GPRS architecture exploration.
    - Developed an in-house simulation tool for Real Time System On Chip architecture exploration.
    - Defined test plans for testing new UMTS architecture proposals based on use cases (systemC/C++).
    - Delivered optimal SoC architecture for GSM, GPRS, Edge and UMTS baseband chips.

    From 1998 to 2000: Automotive Department at Detroit, MI, USA:

    - Participation in implementation of a new R&D group in Detroit lab.
    - Responsible for improving the MCU computing power for embedded automotive applications.

    From 1988 to 1998: Automotive Department at Geneva, Switzerland:

    - Technical leader of a team of 3 people working for.
    - Head of European Project with Fiat Research Center (I), Darmstadt University (D), Massana (IRL).
    - Delivered Hardware accelerator for knock and misfire detect for turbocharged diesel engine.
    - Delivered a new Hw/Sw encryption-decryption algorithm for keyless entry (RFID).
    - Delivered a new single wire bus concept (LIN standard) for climate control system.

    Business: Telecom and Automotive semiconductors.
    Innovation: Author of 11 Patents.
    Personal skills developed : Team work in international environment, efficiency.

  • SACM - R&D Engineer

    1984 - 1988 R&D Engineer

    - PhD probation period achieved in company under the control of French Minister of Research.
    - Delivered a complete turbocharged diesel engine model and calibrate it with real measurements.
    - Delivered the whole real time embedded software of adaptive digital controller (Assembler/Pascal/C).
    - Delivered real time embedded software for cameless system of turbocharged diesel engine.
    - Responsible for software test plan & software quality.
    - Teacher in computer science and digital signal processing at University during my PhD probation.

    Business: Manufacturer of Diesel Engine for French Navy, Nuclear Power Plan, Train.
    Personal skills developed : Team work, innovation, teaching

Formations

  • Institut Polytechnique De Recherche (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 1985 - 1988 Electroniqie, Automatique & Informatique Industrielle

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse 1984 - 1985 DEA Automatique et Informatique Industrielle

Réseau