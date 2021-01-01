Pascal RENARD

My professional career evolved in various fields such as automotive, industrial, telecommunication and aerospace. With the huge expertise I acquired during these years, I always knew how to remain innovative in the areas of electronics, digital signal processing, modelling, simulating and analyzing dynamic systems (12 patents).



My main skills I have acquired during my professional career are:

- Leadership, flexibility, sense of listening, total customer satisfaction, communication, analysis and strictness, methodical, multicultural environment, autonomy, permanent improvement, team work, adaptability, agility.



My main activities of interest in Electrical Engineering today, are in areas of Research and Development and Application such as:

- Scientific teacher.

- Active Vibration Control System

- Modeling, simulating, controlling and analyzing dynamic systems by using Bond Graph methodology.

- Matlab / Simulink / GUI.

- Resonance Systems, Wireless Charger, Electromagnetic Field modeling and simulation.

Bidirectional wireless energy and data transfer.

- Software development processes. Methodology and quality. Best practices from Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMi) for a complete software development life cycle design (agile, scrum).

- Real time System On Chip (SoC) architecture exploration, optimization and validation. Provide decision matrix on Hardware Software tradeoff & power consumption analysis. Define test plans of new System On Chip architecture proposals based on use cases (systemC, Esterel).

- Improve MCU computing power for embedded applications by defining new instruction sets.

- Hw/Sw encryption-decryption algorithm (RFID).

- Complete turbocharged diesel engine model using Bond Graph. Knock and misfiring detect for turbocharged diesel engines. Engine management. Active suspension system.

- Real time embedded software of adaptive digital controller.

- Requirement Specifications.



Willing to work as:

- Contractor

- Consultant

- Employee.