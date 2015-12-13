Retail
Gérard DE MELLON
Gérard DE MELLON
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
Conseil régional de Bretagne
- CONSEILLER REGIONAL DE BRETAGNE
2015 - maintenant
Elu le 13 Décembre 2015
SOMEB
- Administrateur de société
1998 - maintenant
SOPRIMA (Société de promotion immobilière en Martinique)
- Associé-gérant
1974 - 1998
DDA Martinique
- Volontaire aide technique (service national)
1972 - 1973
Hyddraulique agricole
Formations
ESTP (Paris)
Paris
1968 - 1971
CBCTP
