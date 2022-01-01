Gil ROUSSEL

Bienvenue à tous,



Issu d'une formation militaire spécialisée, c'est tout naturellement que je rejoins en 1985 la société "VIP SECURITY S.A." affecté à la protection des ministres de l'O.P.E.P.

Affecté ensuite à la protection de différents Personnalités Diplomatiques durant le conflit IRAN/IRAK au sein de l'Hôtel INTERCONTINENTAL de Genève.

De même que durant le conflit du Golfe en 1991, j'ai opéré au sein de l'équipe de protection de la Mission Dplomatique et de l'Ambassadeur des Emirats Arabes Unis en personne.

Puis des dirigeants de G.I.A.T. Industrie.

- 2010 Création de "Global Service Group pmc" Société Internationale spécialisée dans la protection de Personnalités en milieu hostile, basée à Genève.

- 2008 Création de "ROUSSEL SECURITE sarl" basée à Fréjus et opérant dans toute la région PACA ainsi qu'à Monaco.

Principale activité :

- Accompagnement et Protection de V.I.P

Personnalités du spectacle, Diplomatiques et Politiques

- Sécurité évènementielle :

Sécurisation d'Hôtels de prestige lors du Festival International du Film de Cannes.

Gestion de la sécurité et du flux de plus de 6000 personnes lors de soirées organisée par l'ENSAM d'Aix-en-Provence.

- Sécurité de site:

Surveillance de propriétés au Cap d'Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Saint-Tropez, etc, etc...

- Sécurité malveillance/Prévol :

Contrats à l'année avec deux enseignes de grande distribution.

- Sécurité de chantiers et sites industriels :

EIFFAGE Construction Cote d'Azur.

ISS Environnements.



Quelque références :

- Accompagnement et protection de personnalités diplomatiques de Pays Africains.

- Protection rapprochée Du Président de la R.D.C lors de chaque visite sur le territoire Français.

- Sécurité évènementielle (Chopard, Les Plages Electroniques, Rolling Stones - Européan Travel Tour....)

- Chauffeur de sécurité pour le lancement de produits haut de gamme : Lexus, Mercédes, Audi....

- Présents sur tous les évènements de prestige : Chopard, De Grisogono joailliers...





Welcome to all,





From specialized military training, it is naturally that I join in 1985 the company "VIP security S.A." assigned to the protection of the Ministers of O.P.E.P.

Assigned then to different personalities diplomatic protection during the IRAN-Iraq in the hotel INTERCONTINENTAL Geneva conflict.

As well as during the Gulf conflict in 1991, I have operated the team of protection of the Dplomatique Mission and the Ambassador of UAE in person.

Then G.I.A.T. industry leaders.

-2010 Creation of "Global Service Group pmc" international society specializing in the protection of personalities in the hostile environment, based in Geneva.

-2008 Creation of "ROUSSEL security sarl" based in Fréjus and operating in the PACA region as well as in Monaco.

Main activity:

-Accompaniment and v.i.p. Protection

Personalities of the show, diplomatic and political

-Event security:

Securing of hotels of prestige in the International Cannes Film Festival.

Management of safety and flow more 6,000 people evenings organized by the ENSAM of Aix-en-Provence.

-Site security:

Monitoring of properties to the Cap d'Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Saint-Tropez, etc, etc...

-Malice/pre-flight safety:

Contracts in the year with two large signs.

-Safety of construction sites and industrial sites:

EIFFAGE Construction Cote d'Azur.

ISS environments.





Some references:

-Accompaniment and the protection of diplomatic personalities from African countries.

-Close protection of the President of the RDC during each visit on the French territory.

-Event security (Chopard, electronic, Rolling Stones - European Travel Tour.... beaches)

-Driver of security for the launch of products top of range: Lexus, Mercedes, Audi...

-Present on all prestige events: Chopard, De Grisogono jewelers..



Secteur : Services de proximité



Mes compétences :

Chauffeur

Chauffeur de Sécurité

Filtrage

Protection rapprochée

Sécurité