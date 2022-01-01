Gil ROUSSEL

Menu

En résumé

Pro-active, dedicated, intuitive, I oriented my career mainly in oil&gas with latest highest positions of Deputy Commissioning Manager for a 1 billion CA$ gas project- management/supervisee of 15 team leaders/ 300 multi-discipline engineers.
I acquired another 8 years specific skill and expertise within the oil&gas in LNG tank storage and transportation as Cargo Containment System's Leader for Mitsui-MOL- Japan in a consulting role.
Along with these experiences at the international for 16 years, I gradually enhanced my career from Electrician in 1990 to HnD of Electronician and Instrumentation engineer then LNG/NG/AIR
process&commissioning start-up specialist throughout 18 years.

SKILLS A. SKILLS B.
- Precom/commissioning&start up. - LNG cargo containment&handling system’s
- Instrumentation&LNG process. NO-96 and Mark III.
- Mechanical/centrifugal compressing equipments, - LNG Terminal revamping superintendence
- LNG / liquid air pumps, expanders. (DCS&instrumentation).
- Supervision of DCS/IAS (Yamatake, Honeywell…). - Welding (supervisee) of piping, SUS,invar
- Liquefaction process of NG, N2, helium (CERN).
- Air separation.
- Commissioning&Start-up of Dual Fuel Diesel Electric LNG carrier’s.

Mes compétences :
COMMISSIONING START UP
COMMISSIONING EPC
Instrumentation supervision et contrôle
Machines tournantes, mecanique equipements cryoge
Soudage, metallurgie, tuyauterie
Mise en service equipements LNG/NG/O2/N2
Process LNG/NG/He compression/liquefaction
Programmation C++, MCU ATMEGA 2560

Entreprises

  • Cold Wave LLC (USA- DE registered) R&D laboratory branch in Indonesia- Bali - CEO&Project Engineering Director- Consultant in oil&gas AVAILABLE

    2015 - maintenant Cold Wave CEO –registered in USA since 2008 (consulting)with laboratory set up in Bali- Indonesia.
    Project at "Silicon Bali Laboratory": A graphene ultracapacitor
    2016: The laboratory is newly equipped with a Scanning Electron Microscope from JEOL- JSM 6360 LV! (value 50.oooUSD- magnify up to 300.000 time)
    Then our activity is:
    - To conduct researches and tests for a high and steady dielectric constant using nano-technologies and
    ceramics.
    - To carry out laboratory activity such as graphite oxide reduction using modified Hummers method.
    -I design the automation in C++ using Eclipse Workbench in Linux environment.
    - We design& purchase of all instrumentation and electronic equipments.
    Vendor partnerships:
    Siemens, Bfi Optilas, Texas Instrument, Fairchild, Atmel, Saint Gobin(film),
    Dupont(film), Royal Elite/ Xuchang Eric Ins.(polyimide)/ Hainertech/ Smart Metal Ltd (China)etc.

  • Mitsui MOL - Lead LNG Cargo Containment System's

    2014 - 2015 Responsibility for the oversight and due diligence inspection of 4 LNG vessels Cargo Containment Systems related work
    Lead and organize the CCS supervisors team ( 4 inspectors/superintendents)accordingly
    FAT attendance- procedures reviewing
    Weekly/Monthly reporting to Site Manager
    Attend and conduct meetings with shipyard/classification companies/Mitsui/ExxonMobil
    Filing /archiving of the NCR's Carry out the inspections onboard

  • SNC Lavalin - DEPUTY COMMISSIONING MANAGER

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2013 - Supervision des phases de precom/commissioning pour le projet d’unité de traitement de gaz naturel en Algérie.
    - Organisation, planning des équipes d’instrumentation/mécaniques/électriques et DCS Invensys
    - Relecture/validation ou élaborations de OTP (Operational Tests Procedures)et SAT pour le process gaz et les utilités.
    - En charge de la rédaction d’une étude de risque AMDEC en vue du démarrage de la station électrique en mode dégradé du système de protection CO2
    - Participation au planning d’exécution du commissioning et de définition des objectifs

  • CRYOSTAR - Commissioning&process engineer

    HESINGUE 2011 - 2012  Formation sur nouveaux compresseurs 4 étages pour compression GN
     Formation sur les turbines gaz, turbo-compressors/expanders, pompes oxygène et GNL
     Interventions sur chantier navals (Singapour, Malaisie) pour des opérations de maintenance des compresseurs gaz- clients BW Bergesen, BG…
     Mission de conversion d’un méthanier vers FSU (FSU Lekas- client MISC)
     Mission de maintenance d’une unité de reliquefaction GN embarquée- Chantier naval NKOM- Qatar- client SHELL
     Diverses interventions offshore (instrumentation&process gaz)- client Chevron

  • Jacobs Engineering - Superviseur controle/commande et instrumentation

    Pasadena 2011 - 2011  CONSULTANT entreprise extérieure JACOBS- France
     Supervision phase FAT, SAT, PMER, MER de travaux de revamping (vannes, instruments, réseau GNL, gazéifier, degazeifieur) pour le terminal GNL de Montoir – France.
     Chargé de la partie contrôle/commande-mise au point- sur DCS Yokogawa
     Tests des synchronisation- validation auprès d’Elengy
     Paramétrages des données logicielles
     Reporting et validation finale

  • CRYOSTAR SAS - Commissioning&LNG process engineer

    HESINGUE 2006 - 2010  A organisé les punch lists (pre)&commissioning, l’instrumentation et la mise en route d’équipements cryogèniques (compresseur gaz, échangeurs thermiques) a bord de navires méthaniers.
     A effectué les tests, mise en route et conformité process pendant les essais mer
     A réalisé le service après vente, la maintenance et la réparation y compris mécanique de ces équipements.
     Programmation Moore, OMRON, Siemens S7 - IAS (DCS)Honeywell, Kongsberg
     Responsable adjoint sur site

  • Gaztransport&Technigaz - Site representative- superintendent

    2000 - 2006  A réalisé le contrôle et l’assistance technique lors de la construction des cuves N0 96/Mark III de stockage de GNL dans les navires méthaniers
     A effectué le contrôle qualité en vue de certification d’une usine de fabrication de caissons d’isolation au Japon
     A fourni les contrôles de conformité de plus de 16 navires GNL
     A exercé un rôle de médiation entre armateur et chantier naval
     Avril/Mai 2002 : réalisation d’un « échantillon » ech.1 de cuve et isolation type N0 96 en vue de délivrer le certificat d’aptitude a la construction du chantier-Dalian New Shipbuiding – CHINE
     Normes US API, SIT, AWS, AISC, NDT dans le cadre de la construction navale
     (tuyauterie, soudage, metallurgie)

Formations

  • AFPA Angers - TSE

    Angers 1991 - 1992 Technicien Superieur Electronique et Automatismes Industriels

    Electronique et automatisme industriel -  A étudié l’électronique analogique et numérique, traitement du signal et asservissements
     Connaissances en langage C++, Turbo Pascal, langages d’assemblage CPU 68000
     A développé le programme d’asservissement PID de position d’une table d’usinage (projet fin de stage) en Turbo C++
     A étudié les générateurs électriques, moteurs CA&CC
     A étudié un autom

  • Lycée St Jean Baptiste De La Salle

    Nantes 1988 - 1989 1ere annee BTS

    BTS informatique industrielle - -programmation C++
    -language d'assemblage 6809
    -programmation PIA/ ACIA etc...

  • IUT COLMAR (Université De Haute Alsace)

    Colmar 1987 - 1988 1ere annee DUT

    Formation dans les domaines du marketing, distribution, comptabilite, assurances, communication et mathematiques financieres.

  • Lycée Jean Perrin (Rezé

    Rezé ( Nantes) 1985 - 1987 BAC F3

    Electrotechnique - Domaines d’études tels que:
    Électricité, Physiques, Automatismes, Mécaniques et éventuellement philosophie!

