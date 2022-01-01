Gil ROUSSEL

Pro-active, dedicated, intuitive, I oriented my career mainly in oil&gas with latest highest positions of Deputy Commissioning Manager for a 1 billion CA$ gas project- management/supervisee of 15 team leaders/ 300 multi-discipline engineers.

I acquired another 8 years specific skill and expertise within the oil&gas in LNG tank storage and transportation as Cargo Containment System's Leader for Mitsui-MOL- Japan in a consulting role.

Along with these experiences at the international for 16 years, I gradually enhanced my career from Electrician in 1990 to HnD of Electronician and Instrumentation engineer then LNG/NG/AIR

process&commissioning start-up specialist throughout 18 years.



SKILLS A. SKILLS B.

- Precom/commissioning&start up. - LNG cargo containment&handling system’s

- Instrumentation&LNG process. NO-96 and Mark III.

- Mechanical/centrifugal compressing equipments, - LNG Terminal revamping superintendence

- LNG / liquid air pumps, expanders. (DCS&instrumentation).

- Supervision of DCS/IAS (Yamatake, Honeywell…). - Welding (supervisee) of piping, SUS,invar

- Liquefaction process of NG, N2, helium (CERN).

- Air separation.

- Commissioning&Start-up of Dual Fuel Diesel Electric LNG carrier’s.



Mes compétences :

COMMISSIONING START UP

COMMISSIONING EPC

Instrumentation supervision et contrôle

Machines tournantes, mecanique equipements cryoge

Soudage, metallurgie, tuyauterie

Mise en service equipements LNG/NG/O2/N2

Process LNG/NG/He compression/liquefaction

Programmation C++, MCU ATMEGA 2560