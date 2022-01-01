Menu

Gil SHAFIR

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
front office
credit support
Visual Basic for Applications
SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Java
Futures Operations
Financial Statements Analysis
Credit Analysis

Entreprises

  • NATIXIS PFANDBRIEFBANK (Frankfurt Am Main) - CREDIT ADMINISTRATOR

    2013 - 2014 * Providing credit support for the front office of a French bank in Frankfurt, specializing in corporate and real estate financing ;
    * Monitoring credit facilities contracts daily to ensure clients are meeting their fee payments, interest, and loan repayment requirements, as well as reviewing the extended maturity and liquidity costs ;
    * Accurately processing payments of principal, interest, and fees ;
    * Updating information in the bank's system, including new facilities, guarantees, closure of accounts, and extensions of current facilities ;
    * Interacting with clients, agents, and the Paris financing team in English, German, and French ;
    * Analysing external or internal drivers and impacts, and making appropriate changes to policies ;

  • Leumi Investment - CREDIT ANALYST

    2011 - 2011 * Personally responsible for carrying out credit analysis on new credit proposals using various research tools such as One Source, in addition to monitoring, maintaining, managing and ultimately growing a corporate portfolio consisting of around GBP 200 million credit facilities to large Israeli Corporate and British-based subsidiaries of Israeli Corporate, primarily in the fields of IT, pharmaceutical, agriculture, nutrition, online gambling and real estate
    * Liaising with the compliance department as necessary in order of monitoring money laundering regulations and documentation regulations
    * Suggesting a software improvement in order of improving the risk management and utilizing the process - the idea went for discussion at the Ideas committee
    * Helping with the preparations of the presentations for the credit committee and formal memos such as credit facility letters
    * Additionally responsible for developing ancillary business and all marketing for existing clients, in addition to formulating beneficial commercial relationship management
    * Communicating with the clients using different languages: English/Hebrew/German/French
    * Developing and maintaining a document repository that included the company's updated financials and various financial reviews. ;

  • Barclays Bank - CUSTOMER ADVISOR

    2010 - 2011 * Completing a two-day internship within Barclays Corporate Real Estate department, gaining an in-depth knowledge of processes and presentations within various departments
    * Working as a customer advisor, processing daily banking transactions, working towards sales targets and deadlines whilst adhering to service level agreements
    * Developing an in-depth understanding of customer needs, referring them to the personal bankers as well as the financial planners and mortgage advisors
    * Utilising knowledge of various banking products when advising customers, including savings, retail bank accounts, insurances, loans, mortgages and bonds ;

  • Nielsen - PRODUCT MAPPING & DATABASE MAINTENANCE PERSONNEL

    * Working on a part time basis for the World's leading customer research firm, personally responsible for taking photographs of products' details and copying detailed information by hand
    * Building and maintaining product databases, according to given categories utilising Excel spreadsheets, in an accurate and prompt manner
    * Additionally responsible for search new products on the market, using localisation and awareness abilities in addition to updating the Head of the Department within a strict timescale ;

  • KLAL Insurance - TELEMARKETING AGENT

    2005 - 2005 * Working during vacation, cold calling potential clients over the telephone, offering the opportunity to meet company representatives or convincing them to purchase an insurance product, primarily health
    * Arranging an average of four meetings per shift and personally responsible for updating the company's clients' details utilising the SAP system ;

  • Microsoft (Dublin) - ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

    2002 - 2002

  • HUMAN RESOURCES PERSONNEL - IDF

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • Universität Zu Koeln (Cologne)

    Cologne 2007 - 2007 Exchange program

  • IDC Herzeliya (Herzeliya)

    Herzeliya 2004 - 2009

  • Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzelia (Herzelia)

    Herzelia 2004 - 2009 Bachelors Degree in Finance and Law

    * Coursework included: Futures and Options Markets, Financial Statements Analysis, Financial Securities Evaluation and Trading, Financial Risk Management, Credit Evaluation and Management, Introduction to Banking, Introduction to Insurance, Banking and Bank Securities Law ;

  • University College Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 2001 - 2003 Bachelor of Computer Sciences

    BSc (3 semesters) 3 semesters of a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, University College, Dublin,

Réseau