Gilles BLANC

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Commerce électronique
E-commerce
E-Marketing
Ecommerce
Electronique
eMarketing
Internet
Internet mobile
Microsoft Technologies
Mobile
Nouvelles technologies
Web-marketing
Webmarketing
Entreprises
Digitize-it
- Co-founder, Senior Digital Consultant
2012 - maintenantDigitize-it helps companies to transform digital challenges into business development opportunities. Our work methodologies can:
- Assess market opportunities;
- Benchmark competitors to take advantage of their experiences.
With "in-desk" and "in-field" work, we bring a laser focus on performance-based marketing so that our clients can:
- Eliminate silos so that end-customers can enjoy real cross-channel experiences;
- Better benefit from technology innovations to create new customers experiences and enforce loyalty;
- Use new connected devices opportunities like mobile, tablets...
Based in Paris and Singapore, a very innovative tech-environment, we offer a large range of services to better benefit from all the digital innovations for your business.
CCM Benchmark
- Principal Analyst
2008 - 2012Gilles serves Digital Strategy Professionals. His research covers digital and mobile content, services and strategies. He focuses on the evolving digital ecosystem and has built a strong reputation in mobile strategies (contents, services, payment, advertising...). Gilles' research are regularly cited in publications such as Time Magazine, Les Echos, Le Monde, AFP, La Tribune... Gilles is also invited in conferences and can perform presentations in all related digital current issues.
Fields :
- Strategic digital projects management: briefs, proposals, project management, delivery, client presentation. Main methodologies: ad hoc surveys, benchmarks, CEO interviews, data analysis…
- Trainer in Digital strategy. Main specialized topics: Mobile, e-marketing and studies methodologies. In-house and client-servicing trainings.
- Conferences management: identifying Digital key issues, debates with panels…
- Business development : creating innovative BtoB products and services
- Communication:in charge of CCM Benchmark studies communication (Press releases, interviews with medias…) regarding digital topics