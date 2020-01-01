Gilles COUTANCEAU

Purchasing professional with 20 years of experience. Experience in management of purchasers from various countries (US, UK, France, Germany, Finland, Romania). Trained for negotiations in an international environment.

Good Communication and Presentation skills, used to developing and presenting Annual Plans and Business Plans to a Corporate Executive team, able to lead, convince, demonstrate, can "sell" plans and strategies to Top Management as well as managed teams or business partners.

I have dealt with various fields of goods and services purchasing: automotive OEM parts, Energy, Environmental services, Chemicals (Latex, Silicone, Pigments, Titanium Dioxyde...), Packaging, MRO's, Logistic Services (Road Freight, Ocean Freight), Capital Equipment (Paper and Nonwoven machines, buildings, specific machines), Sub-contracting (castings, mecano-welding..) and various other components (hydraulic components, engine components, fastenings...)

Most of my assignments included defining and setting-up a purchasing organisation.



Mes compétences :

Négociation

Management

Achats