Gilles COUTANCEAU

Pont-Évêque

En résumé

Purchasing professional with 20 years of experience. Experience in management of purchasers from various countries (US, UK, France, Germany, Finland, Romania). Trained for negotiations in an international environment.
Good Communication and Presentation skills, used to developing and presenting Annual Plans and Business Plans to a Corporate Executive team, able to lead, convince, demonstrate, can "sell" plans and strategies to Top Management as well as managed teams or business partners.
I have dealt with various fields of goods and services purchasing: automotive OEM parts, Energy, Environmental services, Chemicals (Latex, Silicone, Pigments, Titanium Dioxyde...), Packaging, MRO's, Logistic Services (Road Freight, Ocean Freight), Capital Equipment (Paper and Nonwoven machines, buildings, specific machines), Sub-contracting (castings, mecano-welding..) and various other components (hydraulic components, engine components, fastenings...)
Most of my assignments included defining and setting-up a purchasing organisation.

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Management
Achats

Entreprises

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö - Head of Procurement Operations and Process Manager S2P

    Pont-Évêque (38780) 2019 - maintenant Leadership of a team responsible for best-in-class Procurement operations, providing an efficient platform for support, governance and execution of day-to-day and strategic activities to both global and regional Procurement teams, including a streamlined Procure to Pay cycle, Supplier Performance Management and Supplier Relationship Management support and solutions.
    Development, implementation and management of standard Procurement processes.
    Design and implementation of the Procure to Pay cycle, including data governance.
    Support of Procurement teams with market intelligence and data analysis.
    Globally responsible for Procurement compliance, systems and tools.
    S2P process Manager, e-procurement suite implementation, ERP implementation.

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo - Head of Procurement, Indirect

    Pont-Évêque (38780) 2017 - 2019 Overall responsibility for Procurement for all categories other than Raw Materials or Energy: Indirect Goods and Services, MRO's, Packaging, Machine Consumables, Capex, Logistics, Subcontractors.
    Heading a team of 8 Category Managers and Buyers, Global Spend of approx. 600 M€.
    In charge of setting up the new vision, strategic roadmap and organisation for this scope.

  • Ahlstrom - Procurement Manager Western Europe

    Pont-Évêque (38780) 2015 - 2017 Overall accountability for 350M€ purchasing spend in 12 plants and one research center in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and UK: Indirect Goods and Services, Freight, MRO's, Capex, Raw Materials (Chemicals, Fibers).
    Solid line or Dotted line Management of all plant buyers and procurement specialists in the Region (16 people).

  • Ahlstrom - Sourcing Manager France and Belgium

    Pont-Évêque (38780) 2012 - 2015 In charge of purchasing for 6 plants and one research center in France and Belgium, with 3 direct reports and a purchasing spend of 120M€.
    Regional Sourcing missions include:
    - Support to Category Managers in implementing strategies for main raw materials and packaging.
    - Opportunity identification and negotiation for other raw materials: mostly chemical products.
    - Sourcing of Logistics services: road freight and ocean freight
    - Negotiation of Capex contracts
    - Management of plant purchasing resources
    Also responsible for the design and implementation of a comprehensive group-wide SRM program for raw materials.

  • Haulotte Group -  Purchasing Manager - Structures Group

    L'Horme 2011 - 2012 In charge of Strategy and operational Purchases for the Structures Group (around 40% of Haulotte's purchases) with 3 direct reports in addition to the scope for Central and Eastern Europe with 2 direct reports.
    The Structures Group consists in all Steel plates, sheets, tubes and bars, Steel Weldments, Sheet Metal Work, Machining sub-contracting, Forged parts, Casting parts, Bushings, Oil Tanks and Surface Treatment.

  • Haulotte Group - Central Europe Purchasing Manager

    Pitesti 2007 - 2012 Head of Central and Eastern Europe Purchasing Office.
    Sourcing for all types of components used in Haulotte Lifting Equipment (Scissors lifts, articulated booms, telescopic booms, telehandlers, earth moving equipment) in Central and Eastern Europe.
    Management of the eastern and central Europe supply base for the Group.

  • Ahlstrom - Purchasing Line Manager

    Pont-Évêque (38780) 2003 - 2007 Within Ahlstrom's Corporate Purchasing Organization, Accountability of a Purchasing Line of around 300 Million Euro, including Utilities (Natural Gas, Electricity, Steam, Waste Water, Waste), CAPEX and MRO's.
    Scope is Global/Corporate (38 plants on 4 continents), management of 1 Purchasing Project Manager (direct report) and 5 Regional Purchasing Managers (functional or dotted line report).
    Responsible for design and implementation of the purchasing Strategy for the Purchasing Line.

  • Volvo Powertrain - Buyer

    Saint Priest 2000 - 2003

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1999 - 2000 Supply Chain Management

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1994 - 1999 Mechanical Engineering

