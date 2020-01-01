Gilles GRAVIER

-
Wipro
- Director, Open Source Consulting
Bangalore
2015 - maintenant
As Director in the Open Source Consulting Practice of Wipro, I provide open source strategy consulting and advisory services to Wipro's top customers in EMEA and the Americas.
-
ID Quantique SA
- Director Product Management
2014 - 2015
Driving the product strategy for the quantum random number generators (QUANTIS) and the network security (CENTAURIS - Layer 2 traditional encryption with Quantum Key Distribution option CERBERIS, and ARCIS - Layer 3 and 4 traditional encryption).
QKD enables proven future proof secure key distribution by relying on quantum physics properties and mecanisms to ensure true randomness of keys, and non interception of key exchange, and this, despite the, now confirmed and demonstrated, observability of fiber transmissions with low technological requirements.
-
Independant
- Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy Instructor
2014 - maintenant
I teach digital marketing and social media strategy at prestigious universities around the Leman, such as CREA, in Geneva, or Polycom, in Lausanne.
-
Compagnie Divague
- President
2013 - maintenant
Lyrical singing and, in particular, it's links to my other passion : photography, is something I enjoy sharing and encouraging.
Compagnie Divague aims at promoting vocal arts in all possible forms, regardless of geographical or cultural context, and linked to other arts, through various forms, both artistic and educative, which may include creation, promotion, training, in various musical genres.
-
Why! Open Computing SA
- CTO and member of the Board of Directors
2012 - maintenant
Why! open computing SA is a very young company that focuses on sustainable computing by providing computing systems pre-installed with Ubuntu Linux for end users and a community based support model that ensures a longer, useful, life time of the machines, past the manufacturer's warranty.
I am responsible creating and implementing the OEM partnering strategy for the company, identifying, selecting the right hardware partners to make our business model a successful one.
-
Independant Corporate Strategy Consultant
- Independant Consultant
2012 - 2014
Independent consultant. I provide my customers with the vision, strategy and guidance they need to grow to their full potential. Services such as interim executive (in particular, CTO), venture capital relations, lobbying, software and hardware strategy consulting.
-
InZair
- Advisory Board Member - Venture Capital Relations
2012 - 2014
inZair is a technology startup focusing on next generation geotagged instant messaging for mobile platforms. I am working with them on their Venture Capital funding strategy, in addition to providing strategic insight on mobile market and trends.
-
Oracle Corporation
- Director Open Source Strategy for Public Sector
Colombes
2010 - 2011
Responsible for the creation, and implementation of a strategy for developing Oracle's global business development activities in the public sector around its open source technologies and offerings, as well as driving of strategic initiatives around open source in the public sector for Oracle.
Evangelist, internally and externally, for open source in public sector at Oracle, my role is to educate Oracle's field people about positioning our open source portfolio in the different national contexts of public sector markets around the globe. I am also responsible for delivering key messages around open source and standards at Oracle to groups, communities, public sector institutions, and speaking at industry events.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Global Government Industry Solutions Architect
Santa Clara
2008 - 2010
Designing solutions that address key needs in the government market in order to expand our global government business.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Chief Open Source Ambassador EMEA
Santa Clara
2008 - 2008
Responsible for driving open source activities with communities in and out of Sun in EMEA. Reestablished / reinforced contacts with FSF France and Europe.
Public Policy expert on open standards, open source and security. Engaged with European Commission, UNESCO, various countries (UAE, RSA) to drive Sun's agenda on Open Document Format adoption, as well as IdM, DRM, TCG issues and open source strategies. Representing Sun on the EU NESSI Open Source work group.
Member of the organization committee of OASIS OpenForum Europe 2008 conference and speaker selection committee of RSA Conf Europe 2008. Speaker at Sun's CEC 2007 (won second prize). Recurring speaker at the Sun Executive Briefing Centers.
Supported Sun's M&A team in due diligence during evaluation of acquisition candidates. Engaged with various EMEA VCs in the EMEA region bringing them critical external expertise on open source market and security for their due diligence processes.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Sun Startup Essentials Program Manager for France and Germany
Santa Clara
2007 - 2008
Strategy planning and implementation of Sun's Startup Essentials program to address Sun's emerging markets in EMEA (currently France and Germany). Through this program, I have helped Sun generate incremental revenue by acquiring new customers characterized by their extremely high growth potential.
Drove Logitech to work with Sun Microsystems for the support of their mice and webcams in OpenSolaris.
Supported Sun's M&A team in due diligence during evaluation of acquisition candidates. Worked with various EMEA VCs in the EMEA region bringing them critical external expertise on open source market and security for their due diligence processes.
Supported of Sun's Public Policy forum in various lobbying activities around open standards (ODF, Identity), security (DRM, cryptography, TCG) and open source. Interface with European Commission, and various other governments (PRC, Japan...).
-
Sun Microsystems
- Chief Technology Strategist for Security
Santa Clara
2005 - 2007
Driving Sun's vision and strategy around Security, but also open source and Solaris, to Sun's top account executives worldwide, part of Sun's corporate Strategic Insight Office. Keynote speaker at key industry events.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Market Segment Development Manager
Santa Clara
2001 - 2005
Driving Sun's market penetration of the ISV market, covering infrastructure and security ISVs.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Technology Advisor
Santa Clara
2000 - 2001
Supporting the startups sales organisation for EMEA. Security, Cryptography and Java specialist.
-
Sun Microsystems
- Senior Technology Consultant
Santa Clara
1997 - 2000
At executive briefing center in Geneva, addressing the needs of Sun's large EMEA accounts.
Specializing in Security, Cryptography and Java architectures.
-
Sun Microsystems
- System Engineer and Technical Account Manager
Santa Clara
1994 - 1997
Technical Account Manager for EDF and CEA.
Security, Internet and Java specialist for Sun France.
-
Uniplex
- Technical Support Manager
1992 - 1994
Technical support manager (4 people team – pre and post sales) and system administrator, at Uniplex France (15 people staff).
-
CJN Informatique / Nakache SA
- Technical Account Manager
1991 - 1992
Technical account manager of the scientific and industrial department of CJN Informatique (150 people consulting company) - Paris office. In charge of recruiting new consultants.
-
Thomson Sintra A.S.M.
- Project Manager
1990 - 1991
Project manager of the prototyping of dialogs and visualization for the sonar of the new generation of nuclear submarines. Sonar is in service now. Development of a GUI demonstration tool for the new generation of sonars.
-
Inmos
- Software Development Intern
1989 - 1989
Developed, as an intern project (final studies project) a routing mechanism to pass messages along a network of Inmos Transputer T800 processors and back to the controling host.