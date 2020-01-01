My main profile is on LinkedIn : http://linkedin.com/in/gillesgravier



I am the Director of Product Management for for the Quantum Random Number Generators, as well as the Network Security and Quantum Key Distribution product lines, at ID Quantique, a company that is the leader in high-performance multi-protocol network encryption, based on conventional and quantum technologies, and aiming at providing future-proof encryption for time sensitive data.



Prior to that, I was chief technology strategist for security and open source at Sun Microsystems, advising the largest accounts globally on their IT security strategy as well as their open source activities. I moved on to develop global market and business development strategies for open source and security in the public sector still at Sun and then Oracle. I have been active in lobbying activities, in particular for these companies, around cryptography, DRM, and open standards.



I have worked extensively with venture capitalists as a strategic adviser for their due diligence process on IT start-ups, and am member of the boards (advisory or directors) of 3 startups.



Strong communicator with fine negotiation skills. I am particularly at ease taking very complex technical subjects and bringing them to a level that makes sense for any audience, from developers to civil servants and CxOs. Evangelist, speaker at key industry events, I am also a press and analyst contact.



I have, throughout my career, exercised management functions such as recruitment, building and managing a team, and driving multicultural, multinational projects.



I'm CISSP # 91529, and member of the Open Invention Network, April, and FSF Europe Fellowship.



I can be directly contacted at : Gilles@Gravier.org .



