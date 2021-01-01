Gilles H. LAURENT

Menu

GHLconsult as an international recruitment consulting and project management boutique covering the main geographical areas is carving out a niche mainly in biotech, pharma, nutrition, medical devices, cosmetics, luxury, design, 3D and digital / data.
Gilles as a headhunter and career coach is helping companies and individuals to reach their goals.

Please send your cv to : gilleslaurent@ghlconsult.com

CURRENT OPPORTUNITIES :

ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
Retail architect Paris FRANCE
Construction supervisor / foreman Lyon FRANCE

INDUSTRY (south of France)
ERP manager (ideally Divalto Ochestra)
Web developer full stack

BIOTECH - FRANCE Paris / Region
CRA (phase II, III)
lead CRA (phase II,III)
CRA manager (phase II, III)
clinical operations assistant (TMF)
international clinical project manager (phase II, III)
scientific and medical writer (eCTD module 2)
regulatory affairs director (IND, NDA)
senior biostatistician (SAS)
senior data manager (SAS)

LUXURY
store manager Paris

ENTERTAINMENT
e commerce director

RECURRING OPPORTUNITIES
PHARMA BIOTECH FRANCE
biostatistics
biometry
data management
PV / safety / pharmacovigilance
international clinical trials project manager
clinical research associate (late phases)
global clinical trials QA manager

PHARMA BIOTECH - USA
veterinary field sales representatives / vet advisors

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANCY FRANCE - Lyon
accountant
payroll administrator 4/5 or full time

3D FRANCE - Paris
﻿3D artists (studio) : modeling, texturing, lighting, animation

RECRUITMENT CONSULTING - WW
researchers, generalist or specialised executive search professionals or recruitment consultants, information and knowledge managers,... in every major city.

+ CONFIDENTIAL SEARCHES

Mes compétences :
Industrie pharmaceutique
Approche directe
Chasse de tête

Entreprises

  • GHLconsult / Conseil en recrutement et projets spéciaux - Fondateur - Dirigeant

    2004 - maintenant Recrutement France et International (permanents, contractants et équipes projets au forfait).

    Secteurs : pharma, biotech, luxe, design, cosmétiques, pub, design, 3D, IS/IT, finance, autres

  • Axcess / Conseil RH - Consultant

    2001 - 2003 CONSULTANT.
    > Informatique : responsable informatique groupe.
    > Recrutement : commercial et production des missions secteurs pharma / industrie, encadrement d'assistant(e)s et de chargées de recherche.

  • Bernard Krief / Conseil RH - Consultant

    1999 - 2001 CONSULTANT.
    > Recrutement middle management : commercial et production
    > Développement de la marque EGOR: recrutement de l'équipe, suivi des partenariats, animation de conférences sur le thème du recrutement et internet

  • Appianet / Conseil en propriété intellectuelle - Co-fondateur et Co-dirigeant

    1996 - 1999 CO-FONDATEUR / CO-DIRIGEANT.
    Vente de licences sur la base d'un catalogue de 500 auteurs vivants en arts graphiques, design d'objets et meubles, musique électro.

