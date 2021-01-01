Retail
Gilles LAFAGNE
Ajouter
Gilles LAFAGNE
ANNECY LE VIEUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axway Software
- Digtial Collaboration Manager / AMOA
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2010 - maintenant
Responsable de la collaboration digitale à Axway.
AMOA basé sur Salesforce.
Axway
- Directeur de projet
annecy
2008 - 2010
Axway
- Responsable Méthodes et Outils du Support
annecy
2007 - 2008
Axway
- Responsable Support
annecy
2005 - 2007
Sopra Steria
- Service - R&D
Paris
1992 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Informatique Et De Mathématiques Appliquées ENSIMAG
St Martin D'Heres
1987 - 1990
Systèmes et Résaux
Lycée Michel Montaigne
Bordeaux
1985 - 1987
Lycée Odilon Redon
Pauillac
1982 - 1985
Bac C
