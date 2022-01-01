Menu

Gilles MAES

Montrouge

En résumé

A results oriented professional with proven record of success in sales and management.
High energy, innovative and self-directed executive manager interested in entrepreneurial challenge
Operating with a high degree of autonomy in complex, demanding, and rapidly developing markets
Strong competency in value propositions to develop long-term relationships

Specialties:
Team Management
Profit Center Management & Development
Energy Industry Professionnal

Mes compétences :
Génie civil
installation
installation générale
PDMS
TUYAUTERIE

Entreprises

  • Tebodin Peters Engineering France - Directeur Général

    Montrouge 2011 - maintenant As a service company Tebodin Peters Engineering is engaged in engineering activities for a wide range of applications including plant design, pipeline design, construction planning, maintenance engineering

  • Altran Technologies - Directeur Opérationnel

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2010 In charge of the EILiS business « Energy, Industry & Life Sciences » (annual turnover: € 50M)

    Definition of the commercial strategy, objectives and execution means
    Accountable for budget attainment & result achievements
    (2009 : turnover = € 49M, EBIT = 16%)
    Leading 4 Business Unit Directors (25 Business managers and 500 consultants)
    Reporting to the Executive Director and Group Executive Commitee

  • Lernout & Hauspie - Country Manager

    1994 - 2000 French office responsibility (47 employees, and 18 direct reports)

    Turnover responsibility (€ 7.6M)
    Management of 10 projects managers
    Validation of all technical & financial proposals
    Management of different departments (IT, quality, free lance network)
    Reporting to the Managing Director of the Division (based in Brussels)

Formations

  • Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame De La Paix FUNDP (Namur, Belgium)

    Namur, Belgium 1988 - 1994 Master in Economics and Social Sciences

    Economics and Social Sciences

