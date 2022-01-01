Menu

Gilles MAHE

Saint-Ouen Cedex

En résumé

Innovative and results-drive telecommunications professional with experience influencing corporate performance with the development of global product and service strategies for wireless networks within major corporate environments. Develops and implements telecommunication strategies in alignment with organizational financial goals and business objectives. Exhibits innovative and expert capabilities in the development of technical solutions. Provides client needs assessment, issue resolution, training and pre-sales support management. Builds, trains and manages high functioning teams in the delivery of outstanding technical and business results. Fluent in French and English. Conversational in German.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
RFQ
Problem Solving
Team Management
Customer Relations

Entreprises

  • Samsung Electronics - Solutions Architect

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2013 - maintenant Engages with Tier1 network operators in Europe to present Samsung Networks solutions. Provides wireless networks technical expertise in pre-sales phases. Manages technical RFx to position Samsung solutions. Leads inter vendors interworking activities, from engagement with other suppliers until activity completion. Leads European customers RAN product requirements consolidation to build Samsung strategy for Europe.

    •Directed a Buyin Small Cells RFI targeting indoor and outdoor use cases
    •Directed an Orange Group eMBMS RFI
    •Managed and completed inter vendor interworking test activities for Vodafone Group
    •Delivered Samsung products and solutions presentation to tier1 European operators
    •conducted workshops with Tier1 operators introducing Samsung vision and strategy for the RAN and Core network evolution

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Vodafone GA wireless pre-sales leader

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Provides technical leadership for Vodafone and product teams in developing strategies for wireless offerings such as Global Systems for Mobile Communication (GSM), Universal Mobile telecommunications System (UMTS), Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Femto Small Cell. Serves as the customer’s voice across the enterprise. Conducts technical workshops in presenting company solutions and product roadmaps. Validates wireless offers, ensuring customer satisfaction and reaching company revenue and margin goals. Collaborates with account and product teams on future Vodafone products and solutions. Manages multiple and diverse market requirements for countries, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, South Africa, New Zealand and India. Participates in VF partner activities.

    Major Achievements:
    • Reinforced Alcatel-Lucent’s preeminence as a Vodafone provider by delivering a comprehensive Vodafone Group Small Cells RFQ in 2011 through product strategy development, risk analysis, technical compliance assurance and regular communication.
    • Directed a Vodafone Group Small Cells RFI, targeting 3G to LTE evolution.
    • Facilitated Femto Cells market growth and migration from 1 to 8 network deployments at Vodafone operating companies by conducting technical Small Cell workshops, and acquiring offers management functional leadership for the Vodafone Group and OpCos.
    • Expedited Vodafone Group acceptance of Alcatel-Lucent’s Femto Cells solution, and the rollout of Vodafone UK Sure Signal Product by delivering comprehensive product and features specifications of the Femto product.
    • Honored with a 2010 award for the acceptance of the Sure Signal product in Vodafone UK, and expanding the Alcatel-Lucent footprint across multiple Vodafone properties.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - North Europe Wireless Technical Support Leader

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Led technical support activities for the new Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) and Long Term Evolution (LTE) products to Alcatel-Lucent customers. Provided post-sales technical support between product groups and customer facing personnel.
    Oversaw the daily functions of 15 engineers across France, Germany, Romania and the UK. Chaired weekly meeting to address customer issues and project progress while creating and communicating customer problem resolutions.

    Major Achievements:
    • Enabled key software releases and access network swaps by building a 15-member EMEA engineering team
    • Established new product integration and acceptance strategies for key service delivery personnel through the timely development of RFQ documentation.
    • Successfully spearheaded the acceptance activities of EMEA WiMax networks.

  • Nortel Networks - Leader - OAM & Access Integration and Acceptance

    Toronto 2006 - 2006 Oversaw the Nortel UMTS deployment and integration of the access business divestiture to Alcatel-Lucent that included HR team collaboration to ensure labor compliance for transfers. Managed OAM and access product integration and acceptance initiatives. Led and developed the budgets for a 50-member engineering team throughout Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the UK. Addressed customer escalations in cooperation with product support and research and development (R&D) functions. Produced the monthly status of Deployment and Integration (D&I) activities for the Nortel Operation Executive Committee.

    Major Achievements:
    • Accomplished the transfer of D&I employees from Nortel to Alcatel-Lucent, as well as all assets utilized in all W-CDMA labs.
    • Reduced customer validation cycle testing times from 4-6 to 3-4 weeks with the development of standard test guidelines.
    • Launched field activity metrics to measure product non-conformance costs, ensuring that key performance indicators (KPI) were in concert with contractual requirements.
    • Created a service catalogue to enhance revenue development that included tests customization, supplementary integration activities and network monitoring support services.
    • Led a seamless team transition to the new Nortel working model.

  • Nortel Networks - Customer Leader – O2 Account Wireless Integration and Acceptance

    Toronto 2003 - 2006 Managed O2 EMEA wireless integration and acceptance activities across wireless access, core voice, core packet and billing operations. Resolved all customer escalations. Performed Field Service resource planning and management, ensuring timely solution development. Developed the O2 budget.

    Major Achievements:
    • Boosted O2 entity synergies to decrease introduction and acceptance cycles and reduced costs by developing and implementing the wireless product integration strategy.
    • Directed the Germany packet core network swap (SGSN and GGSN) on an in service network.
    • Rolled out 3G in Germany and the UK in 2003, collaborating with operators within an older technological environment.
    • Conducted pre-sales phase workshops for key accounts such as Orange.

  • Nortel Networks - Leader – E2E UMTS Product Introduction and Trials

    Toronto 2001 - 2003 Drove global UMTS trials and product launches for 3G access, packet core and core voice products.
    Supervised 45 experts and technical project managers in Europe, China and the USA. Addressed and resolved all customer escalations in collaboration with product support teams.


    Major Achievements:
    • Instituted numerous OpCos operations with Vodafone.
    • Generated T-Mobile business with the packet core.
    • Re-established O2 in the German market for GPRS packet cores and UMTS access.
    • Penetrated Advanced Wireless Services in UMTS.
    • Entered SKTelecom in Korea.
    • Passed mandatory China regulatory tests that were required to enter the Chinese market.

  • Nortel Networks - Senior Manager – Wireless Integration and Acceptance, Munich, Germany

    Toronto 1997 - 2001 Led O2 Germany system acceptance operations, across MSC / HLR, IN platform, Voice Mail, Short Messages Platform, Radio Network and GSM/IN services. Managed system integration and acceptance for new services such as pre-paid roaming, GPRS introduction on the 2G access and network capacity enhancement. Provided UMTS trail preparation in Germany (TMO and Group 3G).

    Major Achievements:
    • Delivered the network’s acceptance in a timely manner by meeting stability KPIs, ensuring hardware and software, as well as e2e features and services acceptance.
    • Facilitated Intelligent Networks services rollout to separate the company from T-Mobile, EPlus and Vodafone.
    • Successfully launched pre-paid, pre-paid roaming and home zone services after network launch.

