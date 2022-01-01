Gilles MAHE

Innovative and results-drive telecommunications professional with experience influencing corporate performance with the development of global product and service strategies for wireless networks within major corporate environments. Develops and implements telecommunication strategies in alignment with organizational financial goals and business objectives. Exhibits innovative and expert capabilities in the development of technical solutions. Provides client needs assessment, issue resolution, training and pre-sales support management. Builds, trains and manages high functioning teams in the delivery of outstanding technical and business results. Fluent in French and English. Conversational in German.



Mes compétences :

Project Management

RFQ

Problem Solving

Team Management

Customer Relations