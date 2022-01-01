Menu

Brigitte MORIN

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UMTS
Project manager
PMI
Telecom
Chef de projet
GSM
VoIP
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence and Space - IFF Project Manager

    Blagnac 2017 - maintenant

  • Genband - Senior Project Manager VOIP

    2010 - 2017 Deployments for French alternate operator SFR and Maroc Telecom

  • Nortel - Senior Project manager VoIP-C/DWDM-ATM

    Toronto 2003 - 2009 - Deployments for French alternates operators : N9ufCegetel, SFR, MCI, E-Tera, UPC NOOS NUMERICABLE,
    - Hand-over to the post-sale project manager,
    - Management of the project team : 4 to 6 people per customer,
    - Annual budget of $5 to $7 millions.

  • Nortel - UMTS Terminal Allocation & UMTS System labs management

    Toronto 2001 - 2003 - UMTS mobile forecast, order & allocation during executive meeting,
    - Design & build an Intranet UMTS Terminal Web site. Administration & migration to Livelink,
    - Definition and implementation of lab sharing allocation process,
    - R&R follow-up with suppliers,
    - Management of 1 people,
    - Budget follow-up with finance, Operation & R&D teams.

  • Nortel - Project Manager GSM-GPRS-UMTS: Pre-sale and trials Operational support

    Toronto 1999 - 2001 - Management of the trial team, 3 to 4 people,
    - Management of 3 trailers NSS, BSS & UMTS used for the implementation of GSM & UMTS trials,
    - Organization, for Nortel, of the GSM World Congress in Canne & Barcelone,
    - Budget estimation & negotiation with internal customer : pre-sales, R&D, operations.

    UMTS Live Air Validation Network

    • Design & construction of 2 containers with trailer, transportable by road, air & sea.
    • Specifications based on 3 GPP hardware & futures evolutions with PLM & Marketing team.

    Transportable UMTS demo center

    • Nortel private network: 5 sites on water towers & Nortel sites,
    • Negotiation with co-sitting, Bouygues, Orange, SFR & ART authorization request.

  • Nortel - Project Manager GSM

    Toronto 1994 - 1999 - Network roll-out & upgrade for BSS, NSS & OEM product.
    - TSS Operational & technical support for BSS networks new contract definition (engineering, schedule).

    Europe : GSM network
    Iceland & Latvia (Budget $16 millions)

    • Management of the project teams, 10 to 15 people for each contract.

    China : Off site project manager
    9 GSM networks (Budget $800 millions on 3 years)

    • Coordinate off-site team & support on-site Project Team, including Chinese project managers (10 to 20 people),
    • Contract validation with Nortel Chinese account team

  • CS Route - Technical Project Manager

    1992 - 1994 - Specification & Installation of a Toll on the Severn Bridge in UK,
    - Management of the system development as per contract,
    - Manufacturing plan follow-up, Customer validation & acceptance signed up at the factory,
    - On site Installation & integration follow-up, final acceptance with customer,
    - Budget, invoice & change order follow-up with the account team & customer,
    - Management of the project team : 10 people Software & installation,
    - Coordinated UK subcontractor for site construction & roll-out.

  • UNILOG - Software design Manager and Training instructor

    1991 - 1992 - Management of software designer & development team (4 to 8 people) for :
    • SNCF Socrate project,
    • Société Parisienne des Eaux,
    - Gathered, analyzed & synthesized customers’ requirements.
    - Training instructor for external customers on UNIX SCO system : Design & writing of training material, training session.

  • UNILOG and AUDILOG - Software designer

    1987 - 1991 - UNIX Real time software specialist, design and programming for :
    • Matra Communication : Projet Radiocom 2000 réseau Haute Densité,
    • Electronique serge Dassault” : projet Mirabel,
    • THALES (ex SODETEG-TAI).

Formations

Réseau