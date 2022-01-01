Brigitte MORIN

-
Airbus Defence and Space
- IFF Project Manager
Blagnac
2017 - maintenant
-
Genband
- Senior Project Manager VOIP
2010 - 2017
Deployments for French alternate operator SFR and Maroc Telecom
-
Nortel
- Senior Project manager VoIP-C/DWDM-ATM
Toronto
2003 - 2009
- Deployments for French alternates operators : N9ufCegetel, SFR, MCI, E-Tera, UPC NOOS NUMERICABLE,
- Hand-over to the post-sale project manager,
- Management of the project team : 4 to 6 people per customer,
- Annual budget of $5 to $7 millions.
-
Nortel
- UMTS Terminal Allocation & UMTS System labs management
Toronto
2001 - 2003
- UMTS mobile forecast, order & allocation during executive meeting,
- Design & build an Intranet UMTS Terminal Web site. Administration & migration to Livelink,
- Definition and implementation of lab sharing allocation process,
- R&R follow-up with suppliers,
- Management of 1 people,
- Budget follow-up with finance, Operation & R&D teams.
-
Nortel
- Project Manager GSM-GPRS-UMTS: Pre-sale and trials Operational support
Toronto
1999 - 2001
- Management of the trial team, 3 to 4 people,
- Management of 3 trailers NSS, BSS & UMTS used for the implementation of GSM & UMTS trials,
- Organization, for Nortel, of the GSM World Congress in Canne & Barcelone,
- Budget estimation & negotiation with internal customer : pre-sales, R&D, operations.
UMTS Live Air Validation Network
• Design & construction of 2 containers with trailer, transportable by road, air & sea.
• Specifications based on 3 GPP hardware & futures evolutions with PLM & Marketing team.
Transportable UMTS demo center
• Nortel private network: 5 sites on water towers & Nortel sites,
• Negotiation with co-sitting, Bouygues, Orange, SFR & ART authorization request.
-
Nortel
- Project Manager GSM
Toronto
1994 - 1999
- Network roll-out & upgrade for BSS, NSS & OEM product.
- TSS Operational & technical support for BSS networks new contract definition (engineering, schedule).
Europe : GSM network
Iceland & Latvia (Budget $16 millions)
• Management of the project teams, 10 to 15 people for each contract.
China : Off site project manager
9 GSM networks (Budget $800 millions on 3 years)
• Coordinate off-site team & support on-site Project Team, including Chinese project managers (10 to 20 people),
• Contract validation with Nortel Chinese account team
-
CS Route
- Technical Project Manager
1992 - 1994
- Specification & Installation of a Toll on the Severn Bridge in UK,
- Management of the system development as per contract,
- Manufacturing plan follow-up, Customer validation & acceptance signed up at the factory,
- On site Installation & integration follow-up, final acceptance with customer,
- Budget, invoice & change order follow-up with the account team & customer,
- Management of the project team : 10 people Software & installation,
- Coordinated UK subcontractor for site construction & roll-out.
-
UNILOG
- Software design Manager and Training instructor
1991 - 1992
- Management of software designer & development team (4 to 8 people) for :
• SNCF Socrate project,
• Société Parisienne des Eaux,
- Gathered, analyzed & synthesized customers’ requirements.
- Training instructor for external customers on UNIX SCO system : Design & writing of training material, training session.
-
UNILOG and AUDILOG
- Software designer
1987 - 1991
- UNIX Real time software specialist, design and programming for :
• Matra Communication : Projet Radiocom 2000 réseau Haute Densité,
• Electronique serge Dassault” : projet Mirabel,
• THALES (ex SODETEG-TAI).