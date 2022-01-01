Retail
Gilles MAGNEN
Gilles MAGNEN
Orléans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ID Software
- Responsale développement
Orléans
maintenant
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE D'INFORMATIQUE DE COMMERCE ET DE GESTION ESIG (Toulouse)
Toulouse
1993 - 1995
Master en informatique approfondie
Master en Informatique Approfondie
ECOLE SUPERIEURE D'INFORMATIQUE DE COMMERCE ET DE GESTION ESIG
Bordeaux
1991 - 1993
BTS Informatique Industrielle
BTS Informatique Industrielle
Lycée Gustave Eiffel Electrotechnique
Bordeaux
1988 - 1991
Bac F3 Electrotechnique
Réseau
Carole JANECZEK
Delphine GARRELON HRUBY
Dominique RICCI
François BARONNET
Ghislain PELLARINI
Martine SEMPE
Sideth SOEUN
Vincent CARPENTIER