Gilles MERLE

Executive Sales & Marketing Professional with over 20 years experience.



Interested in sharing views about technological paradigm shifts, new business developpment, startup and early-stage companies.



SALES:

- Excellent track record of exceeding quota and management objectives.

- Successful in start up, corporate and international/field environments.

- Extensive experience selling to in complex sales environment,

- High-Growth and Multinational Enterprises.

- Team leader and coach, motivated to produce outstanding results.

- Strategist with understanding of technology and solutions to drive new business.



MARKETING

- Strategic to product marketing. Competition analysing, P&L building.



KNOW-HOW

NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

RELATIONSHIP / NEED-BASED SELLING

SALES PROCESS DEFINITION

CONTRACT NEGOTIATION

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

KEY ACCOUNT ACQUISITION



FIELD: TECHNOLOGY FOR TELEVISION, TELECOM AND SMART CARD



Expérience

Business Development Director, Digital TV Oberthur Technologies

Privately Held; 5001-10,000 employees; Information Technology and Services industry



December 2009 – Present (2 years)



Responsible of Digital TV Product Line including:

Strategic marketing:

- Identify new marketing opportunities

- Establish business plan

- Develop relationships with key actors of the industry to ensure unique competitive edges including the definition of competitive solution strategy.



Product marketing:

- Management of product roadmap

- Definition & development of new product offers

- Ensure profitable product pricing and margins.





Specialties

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

RELATIONSHIP / NEED-BASED SELLING

SALES PROCESS DEFINITION

CONTRACT NEGOTIATION

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

KEY ACCOUNT ACQUISITION



Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing stratégique

Marketing

Management

Télévision numérique

Carte à puce

Paiement mobile

Commerce international

Télécommunications

Vente B2B