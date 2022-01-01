Menu

Gilles MERLE

VERNEUIL SUR SEINE

En résumé

Executive Sales & Marketing Professional with over 20 years experience.

Interested in sharing views about technological paradigm shifts, new business developpment, startup and early-stage companies.

SALES:
- Excellent track record of exceeding quota and management objectives.
- Successful in start up, corporate and international/field environments.
- Extensive experience selling to in complex sales environment,
- High-Growth and Multinational Enterprises.
- Team leader and coach, motivated to produce outstanding results.
- Strategist with understanding of technology and solutions to drive new business.

MARKETING
- Strategic to product marketing. Competition analysing, P&L building.

FIELD: TECHNOLOGY FOR TELEVISION, TELECOM AND SMART CARD

Expérience
Business Development Director, Digital TV Oberthur Technologies
Privately Held; 5001-10,000 employees; Information Technology and Services industry

December 2009 – Present (2 years)

Responsible of Digital TV Product Line including:
Strategic marketing:
- Identify new marketing opportunities
- Establish business plan
- Develop relationships with key actors of the industry to ensure unique competitive edges including the definition of competitive solution strategy.

Product marketing:
- Management of product roadmap
- Definition & development of new product offers
- Ensure profitable product pricing and margins.


Specialties
Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Management
Télévision numérique
Carte à puce
Paiement mobile
Commerce international
Télécommunications
Vente B2B

Entreprises

  • SoftAthome - APAC & ME Sales Director

    2014 - maintenant In charge of APAC & MEA Business development.

  • Oberthur Technologies - Directeur Business Development Digital TV

    Colombes 2009 - 2013 Management of Digital TV Product Line including strategic to product marketing and Business Development in coordination with sales teams.

  • Viaccess Orca - Directeur des ventes

    2008 - 2009 Management of a sales team focused on enabling Viaccess customers to purchase new products.

  • Viaccess Orca - Responsable des ventes grands comptes

    2003 - 2007 Area Sale manager in charge of key accounts business development (France, North Africa and Middle East). Great experience of sales growing in international environment.

  • Viaccess Orca - Chef de projet

    1998 - 2002 Project manager in charge of the coordination of new products development.

    Technologie : CAS, VOD, DRM, mobile, STB

  • SCM Microsystems - Chef de projet

    1995 - 1998 Project manager in charge of product developpment projects of PCMCIA format devices:
    - Pay TV (Conditionnal Access Module)
    - Smart card reader

  • Gemalto - Ingénieur de developpement

    Meudon 1994 - 1995 Smart card reader developpment ingeneer (Smart card, PCMCIA, CAM)

Formations

