Gilles MERLE

Executive Sales & Marketing Professional with over 20 years experience.
Interested in sharing views about technological paradigm shifts, new business developpment, startup and early-stage companies.
SALES:
- Excellent track record of exceeding quota and management objectives.
- Successful in start up, corporate and international/field environments.
- Extensive experience selling to in complex sales environment,
- High-Growth and Multinational Enterprises.
- Team leader and coach, motivated to produce outstanding results.
- Strategist with understanding of technology and solutions to drive new business.
MARKETING
- Strategic to product marketing. Competition analysing, P&L building.
KNOW-HOW
NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
RELATIONSHIP / NEED-BASED SELLING
SALES PROCESS DEFINITION
CONTRACT NEGOTIATION
PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT
KEY ACCOUNT ACQUISITION
FIELD: TECHNOLOGY FOR TELEVISION, TELECOM AND SMART CARD
Expérience
Business Development Director, Digital TV Oberthur Technologies
Privately Held; 5001-10,000 employees; Information Technology and Services industry
December 2009 – Present (2 years)
Responsible of Digital TV Product Line including:
Strategic marketing:
- Identify new marketing opportunities
- Establish business plan
- Develop relationships with key actors of the industry to ensure unique competitive edges including the definition of competitive solution strategy.
Product marketing:
- Management of product roadmap
- Definition & development of new product offers
- Ensure profitable product pricing and margins.
Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Management
Télévision numérique
Carte à puce
Paiement mobile
Commerce international
Télécommunications
Vente B2B