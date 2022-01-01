Gilles MONNET

-
Proximus
- Senior RNO 2G/3G/4G - Huawei
Lille
2014 - 2016
Optimization on 2G/3G/4G on Huawei equipment.:
-Frequency planning
-Maintain the quality of the network ( solve and answer to the Customer Trouble Ticket)
-Follow the integration of the new band in the network
-Check the KPI and fine tune for improve performances
-Drive Test Analysis
Tools : Atoll, Arieso, Actix, PRS, M/U2000
-
FREE
- Pre design Engineer at FREE - Paris (New 3G French Network )
Paris
2010 - 2010
March 2010 –September 2010 Pre design Engineer at FREE - Paris
(New 3G French Network )
Tools ATOLL for pre-design
MapINFO
Equipment NOKIA (Flexi BTS UMTS900 &2.1)
Launch of the new Free Mobile network in France (I-HSPA).
Define and establish the process for deployment.
Define the Marketing objectives.
Determination of the different environments on the main cities and on the country in a global way, to establish the action plan for the deployment.
Define the Link budget.
Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates.
Candidates Validation.
Determination of the Radio configuration without feeder (Optical Fiber).
RFQ Antennas, Choose and validate the antennas for the deployment.
Specific Projects: Studies for the rail stations and airport coverage and Studies on the borders (cohabitation with neighboors).
-
SFR
- Validation Engineer at SFR – Paris
2010 - 2010
October 2010 – November 2010 Validation Engineer at SFR – Paris
Tools ATOLL
Volcano
Calibration, Validation and integration of the new propagation model (Volcano) for a National Deployment.
-
Orange
- Optimizer 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA
Paris
2010 - 2014
Optimizer 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA
Orange
February 2011 – Present (1 year 1 month)
Optimisation 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA on ALLU (AU06/AU07)
Analyse the QoS through the KPIs and measurements.
- Antennas optimisation (Tilt/Azimuths) - ASSET,
- Check & analyse the Traces - Cigale
- Drive test analyses - Actix
- Special studies for the QoS Voice & Data in 3G/3G+
Prepare the Experimental Area for the SWAP with Ericsson Equipment (RBS 6XXX).
Radio designer 2G & 3G
orange France - Lille
November 2010 – February 2011 (4 months)
Tools ASSET, Tems, Actix
Orange Tools (NIDT, ADDOO .....)
Equipment Motorla (2G) Alcatel (3G)
Perform the design in 2G & 3G (plan the new sites and the configuration),
Sites validation (in terms of coverage and quality depending of the objectives),
Check and validation of the drawings,
Site survey,
Update the Orange database for the site implementation (parameters, frequencies, Scrambling code).
-
Orange Armenia
- Region Manager at Orange Armenia – Yerevan
Paris
2009 - 2009
January 2009 – November 2009 Region Manager at Orange Armenia – Yerevan
Tools ASSET for pre-design
MapINFO, NEMO
Equipment NOKIA (Flexi BTS GSM-UMTS900 &2.1-DCS)
Responsible of the south part of the country for the Launch of the new Orange network in Armenia.
Verification, validation and distribution of workload for radio and transmission design (in charge of 7-5 persons).
Responsible for the Indoor project (Design, selection of the equipment, Purchase Order, Installation).Relation with Outsourcers
Define and establish the process for deployment.
Site Survey, Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates for the acquisition team.
Definition and adaptation of Orange process for deployment.
Participation to the organization of the radio team and point of contact for ASSET(NETACT) installation (NDPM licenses, Geodatabase, …) . Responsible for ASSET (migration, problems and update …).
Coordination between the different team (Acquisition-design-CW).
Launch of the design process, validation of the candidates,
Workshop for the determination of the radio configuration, naming convention and participation in the realization of templates for the technical documents.
Pre optimization 2G-3G (RAS06).
-
Other
- Pre-sale Engineer for radio design and Optimization
2008 - 2008
February 2008 – October 2008 : Pre-sale Engineer for radio design and Optimization
Answer waiting of the customers and their to propose realistic solutions. Drafting the description work book and the technical and cost solutions.
Project :Deployment of WIFI network in building company
Resolution of interference problems on GSM network (studies for indoor deployment)
Outsourcing project for deployment and optimization of GSM & UMTS network
-
Orange Armenia
- Pre design Engineer at Orange Armenia
Paris
2008 - 2009
December 2008 – January 2009 Pre design Engineer at Orange Armenia
Tools ASSET for pre-design
MapINFO
Launch of the new Orange network in Armenia.
Define and establish the process for deployment.
Determination of the different environments on the main cities and on the country in a global way, to establish the action plan for the deployment.
Site Survey, Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates for the acquisition team.
Installation of ASSET tool and management of the licenses (for the tool and the Propagation model)
-
Orange
- Responsible of deployment for the 2G & 3G sites on the North part of the France
Paris
2007 - 2007
April 2007 - December 2007 : GSM & UMTS Radio Engineer (Design)
France Telecom (Lille)
Responsible of deployment for the 2G & 3G sites on the North part of the France (from Lille to Dunkerque).
Tools Netact Planner for design,
Actix,
Database NIDT, BDE, BODEGA (France Telecom applications)
Equipment Motorola (2G), Alcatel & Nortel (3G)
Design : Deployment of new sites (Definition of the search area)
Site survey, Candidates validation (simulation on Netact)
Optimisation on the antenna (Azimuths, tilts, polarisation …)
Special projects: Indoor design (new indoor site or repeater) for shopping centres (Optical fibre studies) and subway
Outdoor repeater design for alternative solutions
Design for the railway (TGV), candidates validation (according to the France telecom rules)
Specific studies for the coverage of the Lille Europe station’s tunnel (repeater, combine with optical fibre).
HSDPA project : Determination of the new radio configuration .
Follow up and validation of HSDPA implementation
SWAP project : Alcatel to Nortel for UMTS.
Determination of the radio configuration for sites
Follow up and validation of Nortel activities
-
French ministery
- Engineer validation & studies
2006 - 2007
November 2006 – January 2007 :
Engineering and design department for a French ministry (‘ministère de la Défense’) on a telecom project classified ‘Top Secret’
-
Mobistar
- GSM/UMTS Radio Engineer - Design and Optimisation
Bois Colombes
2003 - 2006
October 2005 - October 2006 :
UMTS Radio Engineer (Design)
Mobistar (Bruxelles)
Responsible of deployment and integration for 3G sites on the Brabant Wallon Area (300 sites)
Tools Netact Planner for design
Actix, Nemo, MapINFO, B.O, Cigale View
Equipment Nortel
Deployment planning Determination with marketing objectives of the UMTS sites to establish the network grid
Reporting to the managment
Candidats studies Simulation on Netact planner, Search area definition, Site survey, Radio configurations validation.
Scrambling codes Planning
Drive test Analyse (optim)
Neighboors Declaration
Sites integration Switch on
October 2003 - October 2006 :
GSM Radio Engineer - Design and Optimisation
Mobistar (Bruxelles)
Responsible of deployment and optimisation for 2G sites for Brabant Wallon area(400 sites)
Tools Netact Planner and Parcell for design
Actix, Nemo, TEMS investigation, MapINFO, B.O, Cigale View for optimisation
Equipements Nortel, Motorola
Design : Planning of the new sites, sectorisations and extensions follow up(simulation on Netact and Parcell).
Densification.
Site survey, neighboors links declaration, capacity dimensioning.
Integration and switch on sites.
Optimisation : KPI’s analyse, traffic, HO and Drop call performences follow up on Metrica(responsible of radio QoS)
Aerial tuning (azimuth and tilt).
Fine tuning on Nortel OMC (Directed retry, Queueing, HO traffic feature …)
Troubleshooting and customer’s complaints analysis
Frequencies : Frequency planning
Drive test analysis
SWAP project: Motorola to Nortel.
Follow up and validation of Nortel activities
Network performances check (KPI’s validation on Metrica)
-
Mobistar
- Ingénieur Radio
Bois Colombes
2000 - 2003
September 2000 - July 2003 :
GSM Radio Engineer Design GSM
Mobistar (Bruxelles)
Responsible of deployment for the GSM network on the Luxembourg area (200 sites)
Tools Parcell for design, TEMS investigation, MapINFO
Equipments Nortel, Motorola
Design : Deployment of new sites (Definition of the search area)
Site survey, Candidats validation (simulation on Parcell)
Neighboors links declaration
Capacity dimensionning
Integration of sites (frequency planning, radio config)
Optimisation : Azimuth and tilt check
Studies and validation for the sectorisations and extensions (simulation on Parcell).
Frequency planning : Determination and implementation of frequencies (BCCH,BSIC, frequency hopping)
Drive test analyse for integration.