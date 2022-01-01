Menu

Gilles MONNET

Lille

En résumé

Radio networks GSM/GPRS/UMTS
Design, Planning, KPI’s Optimisation, Troubleshooting


Planning Tools NETACT planner, ASSET, ATOLL
Parcell, MapINFO, Volcano

Optimisation Tools ACTIX Analyser for drive test analyse
Metrica for KPI’s and troubleshooting , PRS, Arieso
TEMS Investigation, U2000 ,
NEMO, Ortelius, Cigale View, Business Object

Equipment Nokia (Flexi), Nortel, Motorola, Ericsson, Huawei

Special projects SWAP
Indoor solutions

Mes compétences :
ACTIX
Atoll
Ericsson
Gprs
Gsm
Investigation
MapInfo
NEMO
Nokia
Nortel
SWAP
TEMS
UMTS
LTE
ASSET
Huawei

Entreprises

  • Proximus - Senior RNO 2G/3G/4G - Huawei

    Lille 2014 - 2016 Optimization on 2G/3G/4G on Huawei equipment.:
    -Frequency planning
    -Maintain the quality of the network ( solve and answer to the Customer Trouble Ticket)
    -Follow the integration of the new band in the network
    -Check the KPI and fine tune for improve performances
    -Drive Test Analysis
    Tools : Atoll, Arieso, Actix, PRS, M/U2000

  • FREE - Pre design Engineer at FREE - Paris (New 3G French Network )

    Paris 2010 - 2010 March 2010 –September 2010 Pre design Engineer at FREE - Paris
    (New 3G French Network )

    Tools ATOLL for pre-design
    MapINFO
    Equipment NOKIA (Flexi BTS UMTS900 &2.1)

    Launch of the new Free Mobile network in France (I-HSPA).
    Define and establish the process for deployment.
    Define the Marketing objectives.

    Determination of the different environments on the main cities and on the country in a global way, to establish the action plan for the deployment.

    Define the Link budget.

    Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates.
    Candidates Validation.
    Determination of the Radio configuration without feeder (Optical Fiber).
    RFQ Antennas, Choose and validate the antennas for the deployment.

    Specific Projects: Studies for the rail stations and airport coverage and Studies on the borders (cohabitation with neighboors).

  • SFR - Validation Engineer at SFR – Paris

    2010 - 2010 October 2010 – November 2010 Validation Engineer at SFR – Paris

    Tools ATOLL
    Volcano

    Calibration, Validation and integration of the new propagation model (Volcano) for a National Deployment.

  • Orange - Optimizer 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Optimizer 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA
    Orange
    February 2011 – Present (1 year 1 month)

    Optimisation 3G/HSDPA/HSUPA on ALLU (AU06/AU07)
    Analyse the QoS through the KPIs and measurements.
    - Antennas optimisation (Tilt/Azimuths) - ASSET,
    - Check & analyse the Traces - Cigale
    - Drive test analyses - Actix
    - Special studies for the QoS Voice & Data in 3G/3G+

    Prepare the Experimental Area for the SWAP with Ericsson Equipment (RBS 6XXX).


    Radio designer 2G & 3G
    orange France - Lille

    November 2010 – February 2011 (4 months)

    Tools ASSET, Tems, Actix
    Orange Tools (NIDT, ADDOO .....)

    Equipment Motorla (2G) Alcatel (3G)

    Perform the design in 2G & 3G (plan the new sites and the configuration),
    Sites validation (in terms of coverage and quality depending of the objectives),
    Check and validation of the drawings,
    Site survey,
    Update the Orange database for the site implementation (parameters, frequencies, Scrambling code).

  • Orange Armenia - Region Manager at Orange Armenia – Yerevan

    Paris 2009 - 2009 January 2009 – November 2009 Region Manager at Orange Armenia – Yerevan
    Tools ASSET for pre-design
    MapINFO, NEMO
    Equipment NOKIA (Flexi BTS GSM-UMTS900 &2.1-DCS)

    Responsible of the south part of the country for the Launch of the new Orange network in Armenia.
    Verification, validation and distribution of workload for radio and transmission design (in charge of 7-5 persons).

    Responsible for the Indoor project (Design, selection of the equipment, Purchase Order, Installation).Relation with Outsourcers

    Define and establish the process for deployment.

    Site Survey, Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates for the acquisition team.

    Definition and adaptation of Orange process for deployment.
    Participation to the organization of the radio team and point of contact for ASSET(NETACT) installation (NDPM licenses, Geodatabase, …) . Responsible for ASSET (migration, problems and update …).
    Coordination between the different team (Acquisition-design-CW).
    Launch of the design process, validation of the candidates,
    Workshop for the determination of the radio configuration, naming convention and participation in the realization of templates for the technical documents.

    Pre optimization 2G-3G (RAS06).

  • Other - Pre-sale Engineer for radio design and Optimization

    2008 - 2008 February 2008 – October 2008 : Pre-sale Engineer for radio design and Optimization

    Answer waiting of the customers and their to propose realistic solutions. Drafting the description work book and the technical and cost solutions.
    Project :Deployment of WIFI network in building company
    Resolution of interference problems on GSM network (studies for indoor deployment)
    Outsourcing project for deployment and optimization of GSM & UMTS network

  • Orange Armenia - Pre design Engineer at Orange Armenia

    Paris 2008 - 2009 December 2008 – January 2009 Pre design Engineer at Orange Armenia

    Tools ASSET for pre-design
    MapINFO

    Launch of the new Orange network in Armenia.
    Define and establish the process for deployment.
    Determination of the different environments on the main cities and on the country in a global way, to establish the action plan for the deployment.

    Site Survey, Pre design and validation of the theoretical candidates for the acquisition team.
    Installation of ASSET tool and management of the licenses (for the tool and the Propagation model)

  • Orange - Responsible of deployment for the 2G & 3G sites on the North part of the France

    Paris 2007 - 2007 April 2007 - December 2007 : GSM & UMTS Radio Engineer (Design)
    France Telecom (Lille)

    Responsible of deployment for the 2G & 3G sites on the North part of the France (from Lille to Dunkerque).

    Tools Netact Planner for design,
    Actix,

    Database NIDT, BDE, BODEGA (France Telecom applications)

    Equipment Motorola (2G), Alcatel & Nortel (3G)


    Design : Deployment of new sites (Definition of the search area)
    Site survey, Candidates validation (simulation on Netact)
    Optimisation on the antenna (Azimuths, tilts, polarisation …)


    Special projects: Indoor design (new indoor site or repeater) for shopping centres (Optical fibre studies) and subway
    Outdoor repeater design for alternative solutions
    Design for the railway (TGV), candidates validation (according to the France telecom rules)
    Specific studies for the coverage of the Lille Europe station’s tunnel (repeater, combine with optical fibre).

    HSDPA project : Determination of the new radio configuration .
    Follow up and validation of HSDPA implementation

    SWAP project : Alcatel to Nortel for UMTS.
    Determination of the radio configuration for sites
    Follow up and validation of Nortel activities

  • French ministery - Engineer validation & studies

    2006 - 2007 November 2006 – January 2007 :
    Engineering and design department for a French ministry (‘ministère de la Défense’) on a telecom project classified ‘Top Secret’

  • Mobistar - GSM/UMTS Radio Engineer - Design and Optimisation

    Bois Colombes 2003 - 2006 October 2005 - October 2006 :
    UMTS Radio Engineer (Design)
    Mobistar (Bruxelles)

    Responsible of deployment and integration for 3G sites on the Brabant Wallon Area (300 sites)

    Tools Netact Planner for design
    Actix, Nemo, MapINFO, B.O, Cigale View

    Equipment Nortel



    Deployment planning Determination with marketing objectives of the UMTS sites to establish the network grid
    Reporting to the managment
    Candidats studies Simulation on Netact planner, Search area definition, Site survey, Radio configurations validation.
    Scrambling codes Planning
    Drive test Analyse (optim)
    Neighboors Declaration
    Sites integration Switch on

    October 2003 - October 2006 :
    GSM Radio Engineer - Design and Optimisation
    Mobistar (Bruxelles)

    Responsible of deployment and optimisation for 2G sites for Brabant Wallon area(400 sites)

    Tools Netact Planner and Parcell for design
    Actix, Nemo, TEMS investigation, MapINFO, B.O, Cigale View for optimisation

    Equipements Nortel, Motorola


    Design : Planning of the new sites, sectorisations and extensions follow up(simulation on Netact and Parcell).
    Densification.
    Site survey, neighboors links declaration, capacity dimensioning.
    Integration and switch on sites.

    Optimisation : KPI’s analyse, traffic, HO and Drop call performences follow up on Metrica(responsible of radio QoS)
    Aerial tuning (azimuth and tilt).
    Fine tuning on Nortel OMC (Directed retry, Queueing, HO traffic feature …)
    Troubleshooting and customer’s complaints analysis
    Frequencies : Frequency planning
    Drive test analysis

    SWAP project: Motorola to Nortel.
    Follow up and validation of Nortel activities
    Network performances check (KPI’s validation on Metrica)

  • Mobistar - Ingénieur Radio

    Bois Colombes 2000 - 2003 September 2000 - July 2003 :
    GSM Radio Engineer Design GSM
    Mobistar (Bruxelles)

    Responsible of deployment for the GSM network on the Luxembourg area (200 sites)

    Tools Parcell for design, TEMS investigation, MapINFO

    Equipments Nortel, Motorola


    Design : Deployment of new sites (Definition of the search area)
    Site survey, Candidats validation (simulation on Parcell)
    Neighboors links declaration
    Capacity dimensionning
    Integration of sites (frequency planning, radio config)


    Optimisation : Azimuth and tilt check
    Studies and validation for the sectorisations and extensions (simulation on Parcell).

     Frequency planning : Determination and implementation of frequencies (BCCH,BSIC, frequency hopping)
    Drive test analyse for integration.

Formations

Réseau