Gilles PORTIER

South Tambey LNG (Yamal)
- HVAC COMMISSIONING LEAD SUPERVISOR
2017 - 2018
Working as PCC HVAC lead supervisor for COMMISSIONNING.
‐ Leading team of up to 17 supervisors and 3 teams of vendors in commissioning and start‐up.
‐ Solo run tests, Load tests, Functional tests on 118 facilities and production train modules.
‐ Creation, Management and Following PTW as per STL rules and as per COMPAGNY rules.
‐ Following ETT vendor for AC‐ACC Units and VELESSTROY as subcontractor for piping.
TOTAL EP Angola
- HVAC MTN METHODS & SUPPORT COORDINATOR ENGINEER – BLOC17
2014 - 2016
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES for TOTAL TEPA (Angola). (Job in 28/28 days).
Within the electrical methods team of block 17 Angola, HVAC specialist and referent guaranteeing the proper functioning of HVAC and water treatment facilities of the 4 FPSOs (GIR - DAL – PAZ – CLV).
- HVAC preventive and curative maintenance following and correcting.
- HVAC Off-Shore sites troubleshooting whenever required.
- HVAC status: Audit installations and report to the SIM & Electrical FPSO Leader.
- Perform audits to inspect the integrity of the HVAC installations.
- Following of GMCs KPI for HVAC part.
- Prepare & perform with vendors, level 4 & 5 maintenance activities.
Drafting of specifications for tenders in the HVAC trade.
- Organization and Following of vendors and subcontractors works including warranty.
- Writing procedures & methods for maintenance and works.
- Compliance of the maintenance strategy in accordance with the Company Maintenance Rules.
- Propose new maintenance schedules, analyze and improve existing maintenance plans.
- Technical analyses and solutions giver for spares parts purchases problems. Help to PURCHASS department. Decision maker of the HVAC spare parts management and increment in SAP-UNISUP.
- HSE Compliance of the maintenance strategy in accordance with the Company Safety & Security guidelines.
- Contribute in integrating projects into existing installations.
- Implementation of best operating guidelines for all HVAC installations.
- Training of GMC’s HVAC team trough mentoring.
SPIE O.G.S. / TOTAL E.P. Angola
- MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS SUPERVISOR, property for TOTAL EP Angola
2008 - 2014
(Job in 28/28 days).
Maintenance Manager / RESPONSIBLE FOR PROPERTY TECHNICAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS & ELECTRICAL GENERATORS MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS.
- Notify, defer and analyse the anomalies and nonconformity, near-miss, damages of properties and people.
- Supervise the corrective actions which result from technical hitch analysis.
- Ensure the continuous performances and followed the urgent breakdown services 24/24. (Permanence SGI).
- Brings a technical experiment in the specialized fields: electricity, (UPS, chargers, electrical network), E.G. (from 11Kva to 1500Kva), air-conditioning (air-conditioning power stations, individual air- conditionings, air handling units, chillers), water treatment stations on TOTAL housing properties. Carry out the technical interventions procedures and ensures the good respect of them.
- Ensures the supervision of the maintenance contract (GE and UPS, Electrical loaders, water treatment, Electricity (High & Low Voltage), HVAC).Analyse the technical proposals of the companies in order to make the better choices (cost, times, quality).
- Carries out the documents for the follow-up of orders and invoicing of the companies.
- Performs continuous technical 24h/24, nights, weekends, and public holidays.
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES for TOTAL E.P. Angola
- MAINTENANCE CONTRACT SITE REPRESENTATIVE (FPSO)
2007 - 2008
(Job in 28/28 days).
- C.S.R. Maintenance contract management on DALIA F.P.S.O. (TOTAL).
- Responsible of the SPIE company maintenance team: DALIA FPSO (8 Europeans supervisors, 8 Indian foreman, 25 Angolan technicians.
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES
- FPSO HVAC SUPERVISOR for TOTAL E.P. Angola
2005 - 2007
(Job in 28/28 days).
- H.V.A.C. Maintenance Supervisor on DALIA F.P.S.O.
- Commissioning of HVAC DALIA installations in South Korea.
- DALIA Towing from Korea to Angola.
- Follow-up of vendors actions.
- Start-up installations including fixing technical problems, tunings.
- HVAC Maintenance Team Manager (4 technicians).
- On-job trainings for Angolan people.
- Multiservices on hull and topsides.
- Writing procedures and methods.
- 2 Screw compressors package J&E Hall with AHU Carrier 39HQ.
- 3 Rotatives compressors (Carlyle 06EA) packages with AHU Carrier 39HQ.
- 3 Chillers Mc quay WHS 397.3 ST on 3 AHU DESMO.
- 2 Rotatives compressors (Bock) packages for Negative & positive cold rooms.
- Few FCU with ACC.
ELYO MIDI OCEAN
- PROPERTY MAINTENANCE & WORKS CONTRACT SITE MANAGER.
2000 - 2005
- Responsible for a Multiservices Contract.
Maintenance trades and services.
- Management of a Multiservice Unit on the study center site of GRAMAT (46500 FRANCE). (400 Persons D.G.A.) (Directorate-General of Armies).
- Manager of 5 technicians. Coordinator of 20 sub-contractors.
- Administrative and technical management, maintenance planning and extra works.
- In direct contact and collaboration with the department manager of the client.
- Creation of a GMAO (CMMS) on DATA STREAM D7I software.
ELYO MIDI OCEAN - LABEGE for MOTOROLA
- FACILITY-MANAGER
2000 - 2000
- Facility-Management of all types of works on MOTOROLA semiconductors site. 20 sub-contractors.
- Subcontractors estimates and works follow-up.
- Direct contact and collaboration with Motorola services chiefs and Corporate Departments responsible.
PRIMORDIALE - TOULOUSE
- MANAGER OF A SMALL FIRM IN PROPER NOUN.
1999 - 2000
Creation and management of a company specialised in the water treatment and the water economy at home. 3 salesmen, 1 technician.
G.3.C. - POINTE A PITRE
- STARTUP PROJECT MANAGER FOR A MAINTENANCE SERVICE
1999 - 1999
Specific start-up mission for a creation of maintenance department.
Renovation of steel roofs and of timber structures.
2 employees and 4 subcontractors’ teams.
Search and development of service contracts.
LA CENTRALE DU FROID - POINTE A PITRE
- MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT MANAGER: AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION
1998 - 1999
Manager of 3 teams of 2 technicians refrigeration engineers.
Responsible of maintenances contracts follow-up and development.
Creation and organization of an Air Conditioning Maintenance Department.
Research and development of service contracts.
DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF EXPLORATION ANGOLA
- HVAC TECHNICIAN ON BLOCK 3 OF ELF EXPLORATION ANGOLA
1997 - 1997
HVAC Services Contract on "block 3".
Technical assistant for the modification and improvement of C.M.M.S. optimis" data system for the H.V.A.C. part (CMMS).
Training and management of 2 Angolan technicians.
(CARRIER, YORK, SETRAM AUTOMATION, CIAT, AIRWELL, STAËFFA CONTROL SYSTEM...)
DIETSMANN Technologies for SHELL GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON)
- H.V.A.C. AND HOUSING SERVICES CONTRACT MANAGER
1994 - 1997
(With family Contract).
Maintenance of expatriate staff villas, technical buildings and administrative high rises.
Responsible for the implementation (creation, hiring, and startup), execution and the follow-up of an H.V.A.C service contract, for SHELL-GABON in PORT GENTIL.
Relationship and reporting directly to the person in charge of SHELL general services department (Port-Gentil).
Technical and administrative management. Operating budget.
Manager and planner of the maintenance, contract tasks and extra works.
Training and management of 7 Gabonese technicians.
Technical Support and methods assistance for GAMBA and RABI sites.
DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL(GABON)
- H.V.A.C Methods TECHNICIAN on C.M.M.S. 'Optimis'.
1994 - 1994
Creation of the H.V.A.C & refrigeration trade on of C.M.M.S. "Optimis" software.
Elaboration of Tag Numbers, standard and operating ranges.
Implementation load in the data base, test and run.
DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON)
- TECHNICIAN AND TECHNICAL RESPONSIBLE FOR H.V.A.C SERVICE.
1992 - 1994
(Contract with the family).
Refrigeration technician responsible of ELF-Gabon H.V.A.C. maintenance/intervention service.
Air Conditioning maintenance, Industrial & domestic , including drying gas treatment. Cold rooms of accommodations oil rigs.
Perimeters: all on & offshore installations, rigs, including support and methods assistance for the AVO7, COUCAL.
Training and management of Gabonese technicians.
New works engineering and estimate follow-up for the Methods service. Systems modifications. Commissioning, handover of new works.
Preparation of the planning of the future "HVAC global maintenance contract ".
IMEX-BOUYGUES OFFSHORE for ELF ANGOLA - SOYO (ANGOLA)
- ELECTRICAL & HVAC TECHNICIAN
1992 - 1992
(Job in 28/28 days).
In charge of the electrical maintenance and air conditioning maintenance for the ELF-ANGOLA installations in SOYO site (SGI Departments).
HVAC technical assistance for the electrical team of block 3 (offshore).
Offshore Interventions for H.V.A.C systems, troubleshooting under requests of the site chief.
Training and management of 2 Angolan technicians.
FCS 31 - TOULOUSE
- MOUNTER - TECHNICIAN IN REFRIGERATION AND AIR CONDITIONING
1989 - 1990
- Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.
AGC. SYSTEM - ANNECY
- TECHNICAL MANAGER, REFRIGERATION DEPARTMENT FOR ZANUSSI AND OTHER MARKS
1988 - 1989
TECHNICAL MANAGER for the ZANUSSI and (any marks) refrigeration department.
Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.
C. F. M. - ANNECY
- MOUNTER - TECHNICIAN IN REFRIGERATION AND AIR CONDITIONING
1987 - 1988
Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.
ENTREPRISE JB. SOMM / KING OF MOROCCO
- MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN, RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF AGRICULTURAL AND HEAVY VEHICLES.
1986 - 1987
AGADIR ROYAL PALACE.
Management of the agricultural vehicles and construction site machines. Maintenance workshop.
Creation of a new mechanical workshop and a mechanical spare parts store, including a 4 years spare parts stock.
Management and on-job training of 4 Moroccan technicians.
BAKER C.A. INTENATIONAL for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON)
- HYDRO-PNEUMATIC INSTRUMENTATION MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN, FOR OIL SAFETY PRODUCTION SYSTEMS
1984 - 1986
(Single man contract 5 months /1 month).
Maintenance engineer on the hydro-pneumatic safety panels, BAKER & AUTOCON. (Offshore oil production safety systems).
Perimeters: all on & offshore installations, platforms and rigs.
(ANGUILLE, TORPILLE, GRONDIN, CAP LOPEZ, BATANGA, PG2…).
FRENCH NATIONAL NAVY
- ONBOARD SHIPS NAVY MECHANIC
1978 - 1984
Maintenance and driving of motors and installations , maintenance and repairing of HVAC & cold rooms, diesels, hydraulics systems, pumps, and steamers for water production.
Four ships, two overseas missions. (Djibouti).
Fireman, Safety intervention agent on fire and leaks.