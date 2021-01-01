Menu

Gilles PORTIER

TERRISSE HAUT

En résumé

A Degree Qualified Mechanical Engineer with extensive experience working for Major International Oil and Gas Operators
on a variety of On and Offshore Projects in positions such as Maintenance Manager, HVAC Supervisor, Facilities Supervisor
and Company Site Representative (CSR). Most recently, working in Russian ARTIC for STL at YAMAL LNG, as Engineer
HVAC P.C.C. (Pre‐commissioning & Commissioning) Lead Supervisor.
Previously, for TOTAL EP as HVAC Maintenance Methods and Support Coordinator, in Angola.
Has extensive experience working on FPSO’s and Offshore Platforms in Gabon & Angola for SHELL, SONANGOL, ELF /
TOTAL. Fully conversant in the HSE standards and procedures adopted by Major Oil and Gas Operators and has experience
in Construction, Start‐up, Maintenance and Commissioning for Major Onshore/ Offshore Facilities.
Also highly experienced

Mes compétences :
Maintenance Contracts Manager.
Maintenance contracts Supervisor, for properties
Maintenance Contract Site Representative
Responsible for Multi Services, Multi Technical,
Facility management. (Housing and industrial).
Creation and follow-up of maintenance services
Methods H.V.A.C. for Oil & Gas
Office Data Processing
Water treatment
HVAC Commissioning, Start-up & Maintenance of FPSO

Entreprises

  • South Tambey LNG (Yamal) - HVAC COMMISSIONING LEAD SUPERVISOR

    2017 - 2018 Working as PCC HVAC lead supervisor for COMMISSIONNING.

    ‐ Leading team of up to 17 supervisors and 3 teams of vendors in commissioning and start‐up.
    ‐ Solo run tests, Load tests, Functional tests on 118 facilities and production train modules.
    ‐ Creation, Management and Following PTW as per STL rules and as per COMPAGNY rules.
    ‐ Following ETT vendor for AC‐ACC Units and VELESSTROY as subcontractor for piping.

  • TOTAL EP Angola - HVAC MTN METHODS & SUPPORT COORDINATOR ENGINEER – BLOC17

    2014 - 2016 _____________________________________________________________________________
    You can download my last C/V in PDF or Word:
    https://www.dropbox.com/s/jv5lp6dxhi16emh/HVAC%20SPECIALIST%20%26%20FACILITIES%20LEAD%20ENGINEER%20-%20M.%20PORTIER_GILLES_Eng.pdf?dl=0

    https://www.dropbox.com/s/ntusm7h5yvhh40a/HVAC%20SPECIALIST%20%26%20FACILITIES%20LEAD%20ENGINEER%20-%20M.%20PORTIER_GILLES_Eng.docx?dl=0
    ______________________________________________________________________________
    SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES for TOTAL TEPA (Angola). (Job in 28/28 days).

    Within the electrical methods team of block 17 Angola, HVAC specialist and referent guaranteeing the proper functioning of HVAC and water treatment facilities of the 4 FPSOs (GIR - DAL – PAZ – CLV).

    - HVAC preventive and curative maintenance following and correcting.
    - HVAC Off-Shore sites troubleshooting whenever required.
    - HVAC status: Audit installations and report to the SIM & Electrical FPSO Leader.
    - Perform audits to inspect the integrity of the HVAC installations.
    - Following of GMCs KPI for HVAC part.
    - Prepare & perform with vendors, level 4 & 5 maintenance activities.
    Drafting of specifications for tenders in the HVAC trade.
    - Organization and Following of vendors and subcontractors works including warranty.
    - Writing procedures & methods for maintenance and works.
    - Compliance of the maintenance strategy in accordance with the Company Maintenance Rules.
    - Propose new maintenance schedules, analyze and improve existing maintenance plans.
    - Technical analyses and solutions giver for spares parts purchases problems. Help to PURCHASS department. Decision maker of the HVAC spare parts management and increment in SAP-UNISUP.
    - HSE Compliance of the maintenance strategy in accordance with the Company Safety & Security guidelines.
    - Contribute in integrating projects into existing installations.
    - Implementation of best operating guidelines for all HVAC installations.
    - Training of GMC’s HVAC team trough mentoring.

  • SPIE O.G.S. / TOTAL E.P. Angola - MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS SUPERVISOR, property for TOTAL EP Angola

    2008 - 2014 (Job in 28/28 days).

    Maintenance Manager / RESPONSIBLE FOR PROPERTY TECHNICAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS & ELECTRICAL GENERATORS MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS.

    - Notify, defer and analyse the anomalies and nonconformity, near-miss, damages of properties and people.
    - Supervise the corrective actions which result from technical hitch analysis.
    - Ensure the continuous performances and followed the urgent breakdown services 24/24. (Permanence SGI).
    - Notify, defer and analyse the anomalies and nonconformity, near-miss, damages of properties and people.
    - Supervise the corrective actions which resulted from technical hitches analysis.
    - Ensures of continuous performances, and follows the urgent breakdown services 24/24. (Permanence SGI).
    - Brings a technical experiment in the specialized fields: electricity, (UPS, chargers, electrical network), E.G. (from 11Kva to 1500Kva), air-conditioning (air-conditioning power stations, individual air- conditionings, air handling units, chillers), water treatment stations on TOTAL housing properties. Carry out the technical interventions procedures and ensures the good respect of them.
    - Ensures the supervision of the maintenance contract (GE and UPS, Electrical loaders, water treatment, Electricity (High & Low Voltage), HVAC).Analyse the technical proposals of the companies in order to make the better choices (cost, times, quality).
    - Carries out the documents for the follow-up of orders and invoicing of the companies.
    - Performs continuous technical 24h/24, nights, weekends, and public holidays.

  • SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES for TOTAL E.P. Angola - MAINTENANCE CONTRACT SITE REPRESENTATIVE (FPSO)

    2007 - 2008 (Job in 28/28 days).

    - C.S.R. Maintenance contract management on DALIA F.P.S.O. (TOTAL).
    - Responsible of the SPIE company maintenance team: DALIA FPSO (8 Europeans supervisors, 8 Indian foreman, 25 Angolan technicians.

  • SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES - FPSO HVAC SUPERVISOR for TOTAL E.P. Angola

    2005 - 2007 (Job in 28/28 days).

    - H.V.A.C. Maintenance Supervisor on DALIA F.P.S.O.
    - Commissioning of HVAC DALIA installations in South Korea.
    - DALIA Towing from Korea to Angola.
    - Follow-up of vendors actions.
    - Start-up installations including fixing technical problems, tunings.
    - HVAC Maintenance Team Manager (4 technicians).
    - On-job trainings for Angolan people.
    - Multiservices on hull and topsides.
    - Writing procedures and methods.

    - 2 Screw compressors package J&E Hall with AHU Carrier 39HQ.
    - 3 Rotatives compressors (Carlyle 06EA) packages with AHU Carrier 39HQ.
    - 3 Chillers Mc quay WHS 397.3 ST on 3 AHU DESMO.
    - 2 Rotatives compressors (Bock) packages for Negative & positive cold rooms.
    - Few FCU with ACC.

  • ELYO MIDI OCEAN - PROPERTY MAINTENANCE & WORKS CONTRACT SITE MANAGER.

    2000 - 2005 - Responsible for a Multiservices Contract.
    Maintenance trades and services.
    - Management of a Multiservice Unit on the study center site of GRAMAT (46500 FRANCE). (400 Persons D.G.A.) (Directorate-General of Armies).
    - Manager of 5 technicians. Coordinator of 20 sub-contractors.
    - Administrative and technical management, maintenance planning and extra works.
    - In direct contact and collaboration with the department manager of the client.
    - Creation of a GMAO (CMMS) on DATA STREAM D7I software.

  • ELYO MIDI OCEAN - LABEGE for MOTOROLA - FACILITY-MANAGER

    2000 - 2000 - Facility-Management of all types of works on MOTOROLA semiconductors site. 20 sub-contractors.
    - Subcontractors estimates and works follow-up.
    - Direct contact and collaboration with Motorola services chiefs and Corporate Departments responsible.

  • PRIMORDIALE - TOULOUSE - MANAGER OF A SMALL FIRM IN PROPER NOUN.

    1999 - 2000 Creation and management of a company specialised in the water treatment and the water economy at home. 3 salesmen, 1 technician.

  • G.3.C. - POINTE A PITRE - STARTUP PROJECT MANAGER FOR A MAINTENANCE SERVICE

    1999 - 1999  Specific start-up mission for a creation of maintenance department.
     Renovation of steel roofs and of timber structures.
     2 employees and 4 subcontractors’ teams.
     Search and development of service contracts.

  • LA CENTRALE DU FROID - POINTE A PITRE - MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT MANAGER: AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION

    1998 - 1999  Manager of 3 teams of 2 technicians refrigeration engineers.
     Responsible of maintenances contracts follow-up and development.
     Creation and organization of an Air Conditioning Maintenance Department.
     Research and development of service contracts.

  • DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF EXPLORATION ANGOLA - HVAC TECHNICIAN ON BLOCK 3 OF ELF EXPLORATION ANGOLA

    1997 - 1997  HVAC Services Contract on "block 3".
     Technical assistant for the modification and improvement of C.M.M.S. optimis" data system for the H.V.A.C. part (CMMS).
     Training and management of 2 Angolan technicians.
    (CARRIER, YORK, SETRAM AUTOMATION, CIAT, AIRWELL, STAËFFA CONTROL SYSTEM...)

  • DIETSMANN Technologies for SHELL GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON) - H.V.A.C. AND HOUSING SERVICES CONTRACT MANAGER

    1994 - 1997 (With family Contract).

     Maintenance of expatriate staff villas, technical buildings and administrative high rises.
     Responsible for the implementation (creation, hiring, and startup), execution and the follow-up of an H.V.A.C service contract, for SHELL-GABON in PORT GENTIL.
     Relationship and reporting directly to the person in charge of SHELL general services department (Port-Gentil).
     Technical and administrative management. Operating budget.
     Manager and planner of the maintenance, contract tasks and extra works.
     Training and management of 7 Gabonese technicians.
     Technical Support and methods assistance for GAMBA and RABI sites.

  • DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL(GABON) - H.V.A.C Methods TECHNICIAN on C.M.M.S. 'Optimis'.

    1994 - 1994  Creation of the H.V.A.C & refrigeration trade on of C.M.M.S. "Optimis" software.
     Elaboration of Tag Numbers, standard and operating ranges.
     Implementation load in the data base, test and run.

  • DIETSMANN Technologies for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON) - TECHNICIAN AND TECHNICAL RESPONSIBLE FOR H.V.A.C SERVICE.

    1992 - 1994 (Contract with the family).

     Refrigeration technician responsible of ELF-Gabon H.V.A.C. maintenance/intervention service.
     Air Conditioning maintenance, Industrial & domestic , including drying gas treatment. Cold rooms of accommodations oil rigs.
     Perimeters: all on & offshore installations, rigs, including support and methods assistance for the AVO7, COUCAL.
     Training and management of Gabonese technicians.
     New works engineering and estimate follow-up for the Methods service. Systems modifications. Commissioning, handover of new works.
     Preparation of the planning of the future "HVAC global maintenance contract ".

  • IMEX-BOUYGUES OFFSHORE for ELF ANGOLA - SOYO (ANGOLA) - ELECTRICAL & HVAC TECHNICIAN

    1992 - 1992 (Job in 28/28 days).

     In charge of the electrical maintenance and air conditioning maintenance for the ELF-ANGOLA installations in SOYO site (SGI Departments).
     HVAC technical assistance for the electrical team of block 3 (offshore).
     Offshore Interventions for H.V.A.C systems, troubleshooting under requests of the site chief.
     Training and management of 2 Angolan technicians.

  • FCS 31 - TOULOUSE - MOUNTER - TECHNICIAN IN REFRIGERATION AND AIR CONDITIONING

    1989 - 1990 - Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.

  • AGC. SYSTEM - ANNECY - TECHNICAL MANAGER, REFRIGERATION DEPARTMENT FOR ZANUSSI AND OTHER MARKS

    1988 - 1989 TECHNICAL MANAGER for the ZANUSSI and (any marks) refrigeration department.

    Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.

  • C. F. M. - ANNECY - MOUNTER - TECHNICIAN IN REFRIGERATION AND AIR CONDITIONING

    1987 - 1988 Maintenance, Installation and breakdown service, more specifically for supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and shops.

  • ENTREPRISE JB. SOMM / KING OF MOROCCO - MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN, RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF AGRICULTURAL AND HEAVY VEHICLES.

    1986 - 1987 AGADIR ROYAL PALACE.

     Management of the agricultural vehicles and construction site machines. Maintenance workshop.
     Creation of a new mechanical workshop and a mechanical spare parts store, including a 4 years spare parts stock.
     Management and on-job training of 4 Moroccan technicians.

  • BAKER C.A. INTENATIONAL for ELF GABON - PORT GENTIL (GABON) - HYDRO-PNEUMATIC INSTRUMENTATION MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN, FOR OIL SAFETY PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

    1984 - 1986 (Single man contract 5 months /1 month).
     Maintenance engineer on the hydro-pneumatic safety panels, BAKER & AUTOCON. (Offshore oil production safety systems).

    Perimeters: all on & offshore installations, platforms and rigs.
    (ANGUILLE, TORPILLE, GRONDIN, CAP LOPEZ, BATANGA, PG2…).

  • FRENCH NATIONAL NAVY - ONBOARD SHIPS NAVY MECHANIC

    1978 - 1984  Maintenance and driving of motors and installations , maintenance and repairing of HVAC & cold rooms, diesels, hydraulics systems, pumps, and steamers for water production.
     Four ships, two overseas missions. (Djibouti).
     Fireman, Safety intervention agent on fire and leaks.

Formations

  • CEGOS

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Animez et dirigez votre équipe

  • Infor Global Solutions (Alpharetta)

    Alpharetta 2005 - 2005 Administrateur sur GMAO "D7i"

    “administrator" on C.M.M.S. D7I software

    DATA STREAM

  • CARDINAL CONSEIL (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2004 "Managerial Practises – Client Relation of Proximity"

    CARDINAL COUNCIL training course

    Managerial Practises

  • ETUDOC

    Annecy Le Vieux 1986 - 1986 Industrial Electrical Technician degree (Electricity, PLC)

  • BAKER CAC (England) MAINTENANCE (Great Yarmouth)

    Great Yarmouth 1984 - 1984 Hydraulic and pneumatic systems for safety oil production.

    surface and sub-surface controlled safety oil wells systems and of oil production control panels.

  • Ecole De Formation GEM Saint-mandrier

    Saint Mandrier 1981 - 1982 Diesel, Steam, HVAC, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Regulation.

    French National military Navy.

  • Ecole De Formation GEM Saint-mandrier

    Saint Mandrier 1978 - 1979 Navy Mechanic - Option Adjuster.

    French National military Navy.

