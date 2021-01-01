Gilles PORTIER

A Degree Qualified Mechanical Engineer with extensive experience working for Major International Oil and Gas Operators

on a variety of On and Offshore Projects in positions such as Maintenance Manager, HVAC Supervisor, Facilities Supervisor

and Company Site Representative (CSR). Most recently, working in Russian ARTIC for STL at YAMAL LNG, as Engineer

HVAC P.C.C. (Pre‐commissioning & Commissioning) Lead Supervisor.

Previously, for TOTAL EP as HVAC Maintenance Methods and Support Coordinator, in Angola.

Has extensive experience working on FPSO’s and Offshore Platforms in Gabon & Angola for SHELL, SONANGOL, ELF /

TOTAL. Fully conversant in the HSE standards and procedures adopted by Major Oil and Gas Operators and has experience

in Construction, Start‐up, Maintenance and Commissioning for Major Onshore/ Offshore Facilities.

Also highly experienced



Mes compétences :

Maintenance Contracts Manager.

Maintenance contracts Supervisor, for properties

Maintenance Contract Site Representative

Responsible for Multi Services, Multi Technical,

Facility management. (Housing and industrial).

Creation and follow-up of maintenance services

Methods H.V.A.C. for Oil & Gas

Office Data Processing

Water treatment

HVAC Commissioning, Start-up & Maintenance of FPSO