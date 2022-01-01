Menu

Gilles RITZENTHALER

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Responsable Informatique PME/PMI
Administrateur système spécialisé Windows, Unix, Linux
Advocate customer SAP
BI Cognos, Extraction SQ01, SQL
Formateur Interne
Auditeur Interne (ISO 16949)

Interface organisationnelle, technique et humaine
Trilingue (Allemand et Anglais)

Mes compétences :
ActiveDirectory
agile
Allemand
Anglais
Anglais B2
Auditeur Interne
Business
Cognos
Eclipse
Informatique
Linux
Merise
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Microsoft EXCHANGE
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
Oracle
PDCA
réseaux IP
Responsable informatique

Entreprises

  • ALTRAN - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay maintenant Accompagnement migration de système pour grand compte
    Utilisation des outils Eclipse, $Universe, SDI norme ITIL, Reflex

    Travaux Neufs : Mise en place d'environnement Linux, Oracle 10(FS, table, index,cluster reorganisation ...), liaisons MQS, import/export de données, Mise en place de Glassfish Web, liaisons CFT ...

    Environnement AIX, Linux

  • Novartis - Chef de Projet

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2010 Dans le cadre du SIR (Système Information Remediation):
    Mission de deux mois :
    Réhabilitation de l'infrastructure informatique
    >>>Data Center, Network, Servers
    Analyse des dis-fonctionnements des Tickets d'engagements des fournisseurs
    >>>Propositions de réorganisation
    Aide aux ingénieurs applicatifs

  • ZF Sachs France - Responsable Informatique

    2003 - 2010 Projeter et investir le renouvellement du parc (60 K€)
    Rentabiliser et sécuriser le réseau (procédure, charte, cryptage)
    Être la force d'action locale du groupe
    Organiser le service, suivre par PDCA
    Veiller et identifier les nouveautés capable d'enrichir l'entreprise
    Mesurer la satisfaction des utilisateurs
    Supprimer les dépendances techniques
    Intégrer les systèmes autonomes
    Fiabiliser le SI
    Automatiser l es alertes des équipements vitaux
    Administrer le domaine informatique, ressources matériels et humaines
    Enrichir les compétences des cadres et ouvriers
    Augmenter l'autonomie du personnel
    Auditer les processus de l'entreprise
    Rendre compte internationalement du fonctionnement du service

Formations

Réseau