Gilles RITZENTHALER

Responsable Informatique PME/PMI
Administrateur système spécialisé Windows, Unix, Linux
Advocate customer SAP
BI Cognos, Extraction SQ01, SQL
Formateur Interne
Auditeur Interne (ISO 16949)
Interface organisationnelle, technique et humaine
Trilingue (Allemand et Anglais)
Mes compétences :
ActiveDirectory
agile
Allemand
Anglais
Anglais B2
Auditeur Interne
Business
Cognos
Eclipse
Informatique
Linux
Merise
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Microsoft EXCHANGE
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
Oracle
PDCA
réseaux IP
Responsable informatique