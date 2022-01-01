Menu

Gilles ROSSI

Paris

Mes compétences :
CSS3
HTML5
SAP UI5
DataBases
Java
SAP
Business Objects
Eclipse

Entreprises

  • SAP - Software Development Engineer

    Paris 2012 - maintenant @ Design and Front Line Apps

    Developing Mobile and Web javascript/HTML5 based UI applications

  • SAP - Software Developer Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2012 @Thin Office Platform Team
    SAP EPM Excel Add-In tools

  • SAP Business Objects - Software Developer Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2012 @Performance Optimization Applications Suite, Financial Performance Management for Enterprise Team

    SAP BusinessObjects Financial Information Management:
    develop v7.0, v7.5, v10 and service packs

    It allows financial professionals to easily connect SAP and non-SAP applications by exchanging financial warehouse datas

    http://www.sap.com/solutions/sapbusinessobjects/large/enterprise-performance-management/financial-information-management/index.epx

  • SAP Business Objects - Integration Engineer

    Paris 2007 - 2008 @Metadata Services team

    Integrator Manager for Release Management.

  • Business Objects - Software Developer Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2007 @Semantic Layer Team

    BusinessObjects Universal Metadata Bridges:
    develop this tool in .NET.

    It generates BusinessObjects Universes mapping the hypercube metadata structure of SAP, Oracle, IBM or custom cwm Datawarehouses.
    It allows consultants to easily and transparently retrieve information from their warehouse tools.

  • Business Objects - Software Developer Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2005 @Life Cycle Management, Core Services Team

    BusinessObjects Impact Analysis Audit and other add-on for BusinessObjects Auditor

  • Business Objects - Software Developer Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2001 - 2003 @Business Products team

    BusinessObjects Auditor:
    all versions

  • Progress Software - Software Technical Lead

    Puteaux 1998 - 2001 Started as Application Consultant
    Ended as Technical and Functional Domain Lead Manager

