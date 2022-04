Gilles SANTENE

Consultant - Information System implementation - SAP Major Projects

- Specialized on SAP Finance & Controlling: GL and SL accounting, New GL, Organizational Structure definition, Revenue Recognition in multi-ledgers environments, Project Accounting, Warranty Management.

- Support to Internal Control and Internal Audit in SOX / J-SOX environments



International engagements

- Europe: France, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Monaco, Belgium, Germany

- Americas: US, Mexico, Brazil

- Middle-East: Bahrain, Qatar

- Asia, Africa, Oceania: South-Africa, Australia, Taiwan, French Polynesia



Mes compétences :

SAP FI CO

Sap mm

SAP GRC

SAP PS

Sap sd

CISA